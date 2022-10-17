Powerball Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $480 Million for October 17th Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot continues to roll upward after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 32, 37, 40, 58, 62 and red Powerball 15. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $480 million for the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $242.2 million.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s drawing, more than 985-thousand tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $12.9 million. Top winners include two tickets, sold in Ohio and Texas, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.

There was also a ticket in Colorado that won a $500,000 prize in Saturday night’s Double Play drawing. Double Play® is currently offered by 14 U.S. lotteries. Powerball tickets that include Double Play for an additional $1 per play are eligible to win prizes in both the Powerball drawing and a separate Double Play drawing. Instead of a rolling jackpot, Double Play offers a $10 million top cash prize.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 31 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. If a player wins Monday’s Powerball jackpot, it would be the game’s second-largest jackpot won this year.

In addition to the August 3 jackpot, there have been four other Powerball jackpots won in 2022, including a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; and a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

The post Powerball Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $480 Million for October 17th Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source .