EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'
Disney has succeeded in keeping its upcoming Haunted Mansion film a top-secret enterprise, but EW has succeeded in getting Jamie Lee Curtis to spill the beans about it after the actress finished running through the many highlights of her career for our Role Call feature. Well, a couple of beans, anyway.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
EW.com
Judge Judy reveals she 'kissed goodbye a couple of cars' amid Hurricane Ian damage
Judge Judy finally met her match: Mother Nature. The longtime legal icon and court show host revealed that Hurricane Ian damaged her Floridian property, and she lost several automobiles to the violent storm. "Several of us have places in Florida, we're Florida residents," the upcoming Judy Justice season 2 star...
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
EW.com
Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama
Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
EW.com
The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski teases there's more 'rock bottom' to come for Serena
Warning: This article contains spoilers from season 5, episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale. Blessed be the fruit: Serena Joy Waterford has finally gotten a taste of her own medicine on this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale. After last episode's cliffhanger, which saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne...
EW.com
Harry Potter star Tom Felton says Daniel Radcliffe is a 'brother' to him in real life: 'I love him dearly'
While they might have gone toe-to-toe against one another in some pretty contentious wizard duels throughout the Harry Potter films, there's nothing but love between Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe in real life. Felton, who recently released a memoir titled Beyond the Wand, explained that the pair have a "fantastic"...
EW.com
Black Adam review: New superheroes and villains rise, but the slog remains the same
Being steeped in comics lore is a very different thing than being emotionally invested in a movie. Suffice to say, there are people — many people — who have been anticipating a Black Adam spinoff for years. But apart from a fleeting end-credits scene which we won't spoil here, none of the film's DC Comics-derived characters, major or minor, will be recognizable to nonfans. The fact that they haven't gotten franchises of their own speaks not to unearthed gold but the restless, insatiable appetite of today's superhero industrial complex (a phrase actually uttered in Black Adam's dialogue), now moving onto the crumbs. It's a bit like wandering into another family's heated domestic argument already in progress.
EW.com
Ke Huy Quan reveals backstory to Indiana Jones reunion with Harrison Ford: 'Are you Short Round?'
That Indiana Jones-Short Round reunion was even cuter than we thought. On Wednesday, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared an excerpt of an interview he conducted with Ke Huy Quan about the sweet moment he shared with former costar Harrison Ford at this year's D23 Expo. In September Quan...
EW.com
Hangover Part II tattoo lawsuit ruling
The copyright lawsuit brought against Warner Bros. by S. Victor Whitmill, the tattooist who gave Mike Tyson his Maori-inspired facial tattoo and believed it was illegally reproduced on the face of Ed Helms in The Hangover Part II, will not delay the release of the film. Chief Judge Catherine D. Perry of the Eastern District of Missouri has denied the injunction that would keep the film out of theaters (and cost Warner Bros. millions in marketing). "We are very gratified by the Court's decision which will allow the highly anticipated film, The Hangover Part II, to be released on schedule this week around the world," the studio said in a statement. "Plaintiff's failed attempt to enjoin the film in order to try and extract a massive settlement payment from Warner Bros. was highly inappropriate and unwarranted." The case, however, will continue. UPDATE: Whitmill's attorney Pete Salsich III released the following statement to EW:
EW.com
Kathie Lee and Hoda want an EW cover
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are the kind of crazy we here at Entertainment Weekly love, but that alone won't earn them a cover. Still, the ladies from Today dropped by our New York offices recently to plead their case. Watch their visit unfold below. A few things you...
EW.com
How The Goldbergs honored Murray and Pops with Erica and Geoff's new baby's name
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Goldbergs, "Uncle-ing." Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) welcomed a new member to the family on the latest episode of The Goldbergs. After revealing they were expecting a baby on the season 9 finale and jumping ahead several months with the season 10 premiere, where we found out dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) had died, the two become parents to Muriel Allison Goldberg-Schwartz, named for both Murray and Pops, Albert (played by George Segal, who died in March 2021).
EW.com
star Jesse Lee Soffer returning to direct following series exit
Jesse Lee Soffer may have exited Chicago P.D. earlier this month, but it turns out the actor couldn't stay away from the series for long. This time, Soffer is stepping behind the camera to direct episode 16 of the police procedural, EW can confirm. Set to air next year, the episode will follow Soffer's departure from the role of Detective Jay Halstead after 10 seasons.
EW.com
'American Idol': Scotty and Lauren duke it out in the Nokia, on the scene for the performance finale
In seasons past, the scene outside the Nokia Theater LA Live in the hour leading up to the performance finale resembled a kind of carnival of Idols past — Hey, it's Anoop! And… that one kooky girl from Hollywood week! No, the other one! — with a general feeling of excitement and occasion stirring among the crowd waiting to get into the theater. Perhaps I'm just projecting my own indifferent indifference about the season 10 finale here (I simply don't care about the fact that I don't care), but yesterday's scene was far more subdued in comparison. I did not catch sight of Idol alumni milling about the courtyard in the hope someone will recognize them; I felt no spark of anticipation bouncing around the multitudes as they calmly waited in orderly lines to get inside. Inside the theater, everything felt equally low key and orderly — save the brief glimpse I got of Mama Alaina looking like her body might at any moment turn itself inside out. At the time, I thought it was just your average maternal nerves, until a quick peek at Twitter once I'd gotten back to my seat revealed that the Idol nation was abuzz over the possibility that Lauren might drop out due to a ominous sounding illness. Of course, she didn't (and you can click here for the full lowdown on what went down). But it remained the only ribbon of real excitement adorning an otherwise humdrum evening.
EW.com
The Simpsons vs. Family Guy: Which is better?
On Wednesday, your friends and bitter enemies here at EW.com will unveil our list of the 25 greatest animated series of all time. The list includes classics from the early days of TV animation, sincere kids' cartoons which taught you important life lessons, surreal kids' cartoons that your parents didn't understand, animated satires, animated musical space westerns, animated fantasies, and whatever Aqua Teen Hunger Force is. But here's the twist: Instead of ranking these shows, we're going to ask you readers to cast your vote to decide which animated series is the greatest of them all. You'll be wrestling with some of the great conflicts in animated TV history. Beavis & Butthead or Ren & Stimpy? Aqua Teen Hunger Force or The Venture Brothers? The Flintstones or The Jetsons? (Just kidding on that last one. The Jetsons will never appear on a list of greatest anything, except for Elroy, whose cold dead eyes and slurry hippie voice certainly earn him a place on the list of Greatest Headache You've Ever Been Given by a Character on Television.)
EW.com
Midnights review: Taylor Swift sleeps to dream in her moody, intimate return to pop
For all of her gloss, gleam, careful Easter-egg teases, and oh-so-deliberately rendered musical concoctions, the first decade-plus of Taylor Swift's career was marked by a distinct chaos: the hormonal teen angst that formed her lyrical focus; the heady swirl of her rapid country and pop ascendancies (and the friction between the two); the gossip-rag aspect of her relationships and the way they found their way into her songs via blind items; the feuds (real or ginned-up) with the likes of Kanye West; her industry battles for control over her masters. In recent years, though, the singer has settled down and radiated a sense of calm, with two releases of wintry, burbling electro-folk (2020's Grammy-winning Folklore and its companion, Evermore) and two reimagined albums (last year's "Taylor's Versions" of Fearless and Red) that reclaimed her past by recasting it as the present.
