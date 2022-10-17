In seasons past, the scene outside the Nokia Theater LA Live in the hour leading up to the performance finale resembled a kind of carnival of Idols past — Hey, it's Anoop! And… that one kooky girl from Hollywood week! No, the other one! — with a general feeling of excitement and occasion stirring among the crowd waiting to get into the theater. Perhaps I'm just projecting my own indifferent indifference about the season 10 finale here (I simply don't care about the fact that I don't care), but yesterday's scene was far more subdued in comparison. I did not catch sight of Idol alumni milling about the courtyard in the hope someone will recognize them; I felt no spark of anticipation bouncing around the multitudes as they calmly waited in orderly lines to get inside. Inside the theater, everything felt equally low key and orderly — save the brief glimpse I got of Mama Alaina looking like her body might at any moment turn itself inside out. At the time, I thought it was just your average maternal nerves, until a quick peek at Twitter once I'd gotten back to my seat revealed that the Idol nation was abuzz over the possibility that Lauren might drop out due to a ominous sounding illness. Of course, she didn't (and you can click here for the full lowdown on what went down). But it remained the only ribbon of real excitement adorning an otherwise humdrum evening.

