New York State

The Big Lead

Roundup: Christian McCaffrey to the Niners; Taylor Swift Releases New Album; Dak Prescott Back

Stephen Curry documentary coming to Apple ... UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil ... Mac Jones is healthy enough to play and will be the starter ... CBS testing new format for midterm election coverage ... Imagine being the person who beat up Conan O'Brien ... Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent ... Dak Prescott's return is imminent ... Alaskan snow crabs dying off due to warming waters ... Taylor Swift dropped her new album today ... it's called 'Midnight' and people can't even ...
OMG Did You See The Thing?

If you missed last night's NBA opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, you missed a more physically fit and productive James Harden scoring 35 points on 9-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out seven assists. You also missed the Celtics using a highly efficient offensive attack to win 126-117. Which means you also missed Harden dropping Marcus Smart (emoji face goes here), then shimmying on an extremely important play that netted his team a grand total of zero points because the resulting wide-open three-pointer didn't get much closer to the rim than a sprawling Smart did.
The Detroit Pistons Finally Have Hope

It was only 48 minutes and the Detroit Pistons needed all but all but 11.6 seconds of them to beat the reigning league-worst Orlando Magic at home. But it's also been one winning season since 2008. It's been zero playoff wins since the housing market crash. It's been a perpetual state of purgatory as the franchise accomplishes nothing, yet somehow accomplishes enough to not reload and build something worth building. So forgive fans desperate for rays of hope for getting a bit excited by a 1-0 record. Forgive them for delighting in stellar NBA debuts from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Forgive them for having a bit of pep in their step this morning because, for the first time in forever, there's real reason for long-term optimism in Motor City.
