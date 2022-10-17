Read full article on original website
The Draymond Green Documentary on TNT Was a Joke
A bizarre puff piece that insulted the viewers' intelligence.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
The Lakers Can't Shoot and Russell Westbrook is Already Complaining About Coming Off the Bench
Lakers disaster season begins with loss.
Another Extremely Uncomfortable Russell Wilson Subway Commercial Has Come to Light
Russell Wilson is at it again.
ESPN Personalities Already Sick of Talking About the Lakers, Powerless to Do Anything About It
Mike Wilbon and JJ Redick don't want to talk about how bad the Lakers are.
Charles Barkley Still Doesn't Know 'Who He Play For'
The irreplaceable Charles Barkley has a lengthy and lucrative new deal with TNT, so there was an extra pep in his step during the network's opening night covera
Roundup: Christian McCaffrey to the Niners; Taylor Swift Releases New Album; Dak Prescott Back
Stephen Curry documentary coming to Apple ... UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil ... Mac Jones is healthy enough to play and will be the starter ... CBS testing new format for midterm election coverage ... Imagine being the person who beat up Conan O'Brien ... Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent ... Dak Prescott's return is imminent ... Alaskan snow crabs dying off due to warming waters ... Taylor Swift dropped her new album today ... it's called 'Midnight' and people can't even ...
Stephen A. Smith Would Not Want Will Smith to Play Him in a Movie After The Slap
Stephen A. would be happy to have Michael B. Jordan or Omari Hardwick play him in a movie.
OMG Did You See The Thing?
If you missed last night's NBA opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, you missed a more physically fit and productive James Harden scoring 35 points on 9-for-14 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out seven assists. You also missed the Celtics using a highly efficient offensive attack to win 126-117. Which means you also missed Harden dropping Marcus Smart (emoji face goes here), then shimmying on an extremely important play that netted his team a grand total of zero points because the resulting wide-open three-pointer didn't get much closer to the rim than a sprawling Smart did.
The Detroit Pistons Finally Have Hope
It was only 48 minutes and the Detroit Pistons needed all but all but 11.6 seconds of them to beat the reigning league-worst Orlando Magic at home. But it's also been one winning season since 2008. It's been zero playoff wins since the housing market crash. It's been a perpetual state of purgatory as the franchise accomplishes nothing, yet somehow accomplishes enough to not reload and build something worth building. So forgive fans desperate for rays of hope for getting a bit excited by a 1-0 record. Forgive them for delighting in stellar NBA debuts from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Forgive them for having a bit of pep in their step this morning because, for the first time in forever, there's real reason for long-term optimism in Motor City.
Ben Simmons Comeback SZN Off to a Slow Start
VIDEO: Ben Simmons bricked his first two free throws of the season.
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player Matthew Gee
The widow of a former USC football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking what could be a landmark case to a Los Angeles jury Friday.
