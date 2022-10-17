Joe Satriani talks about ‘Elephants,’ surfing aliens and Van Halen ahead of MGM Northfield Park show

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mary J. Blige turns Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a family affair (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Jay-Z once proclaimed: “Just the sound of his voice is a hit.” The same adage has applied to Mary J. Blige for more than three decades. All it took was a glimpse at her image or the mention of her name during Wednesday night’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” stop in Cleveland to ignite the crowd. The anticipation for Mary J. Blige’s first proper concert in Northeast Ohio in six years was magnetic.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Bob Costas says he’s no Tom Hamilton as he defends himself against ‘bogus’ Yankee bias
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bob Costas mentioned longtime Cleveland baseball radio man Tom Hamilton as he defended himself against allegations of Yankee bias. Costas, who did play-by-play on the Guardians-Yankees ALDS series for TBS, is not calling the Yankees-Astros ALCS series. If you have tuned in, you will have seen Brian Anderson with analysts / former players Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur. Costas is hosting pregame and postgame shows for the network.
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Maybe the band was doing a quick encore: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
Stewart’s Caring Place to host new art exhibition beginning Oct. 25
AKRON, Ohio – Stewart’s Caring Place will host its second art exhibit, “Transformation,” starting Oct. 25. The exhibit will be on display inside the center’s Healing Arts Gallery through Jan. 13. The exhibit is free and open to the public. An opening reception for the...
The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland hosts its 14th annual Heritage Day Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland celebrated the winners of its 14th City of Cleveland LGBT Heritage Day Award with a special ceremony earlier this week. The intimate affair was held Thursday at the organizations building on Gordan Square, according to a recent press release. The awardees...
Guardians postmortem: Terry Francona’s return, José Ramírez’s hand and more (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff and manager Terry Francona met with reporters Friday for a final postmortem on Cleveland’s 2022 American League Championship season. We learned details about Jose Ramirez’s thumb injury as well as an injury suffered in...
José Ramírez insisted on delaying thumb surgery; Andrés Giménez played with thumb fracture: Guardians injury roundup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez insisted that he would delay potentially season-ending surgery in June, choosing instead to play through a painful torn ligament in his right hand, and likely keeping the Guardians on course for a division title and postseason run in 2022. Andrés Giménez, the...
Woodvale Cemetery ensures timeworn baby graves are not forgotten
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It is perhaps fitting during National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month that Woodvale Cemetery has begun planning to restore an old section of the grounds to provide headstones for unmarked infant graves, ensuring that those young lives are never forgotten. While the newest baby section...
Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
J.D. Vance on the Great Replacement Theory: Darcy Cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance in his second debate against Rep. Tim Ryan replaced veracity when he vigorously denied ever echoing the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ despite being heard doing that in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News and being endorsed by one of the theory’s top proponents, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School-Parma’s physical education teacher, Wanda Ford, is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University, where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park to use controlled burn at site of old Richfield Coliseum to remove invasive species, preserve bird habitat
RICHFIELD, Ohio - Cuyahoga Valley National Park is hoping to enhance a portion of its habitat by lighting it on fire. A controlled burn is scheduled for Monday on about 40 acres along Route 303 and Interstate 271 where the Richfield Coliseum once hosted concerts and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games.
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
