ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Joe Satriani talks about ‘Elephants,’ surfing aliens and Van Halen ahead of MGM Northfield Park show

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Mary J. Blige turns Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a family affair (Photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Jay-Z once proclaimed: “Just the sound of his voice is a hit.” The same adage has applied to Mary J. Blige for more than three decades. All it took was a glimpse at her image or the mention of her name during Wednesday night’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” stop in Cleveland to ignite the crowd. The anticipation for Mary J. Blige’s first proper concert in Northeast Ohio in six years was magnetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bob Costas says he’s no Tom Hamilton as he defends himself against ‘bogus’ Yankee bias

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bob Costas mentioned longtime Cleveland baseball radio man Tom Hamilton as he defended himself against allegations of Yankee bias. Costas, who did play-by-play on the Guardians-Yankees ALDS series for TBS, is not calling the Yankees-Astros ALCS series. If you have tuned in, you will have seen Brian Anderson with analysts / former players Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur. Costas is hosting pregame and postgame shows for the network.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

J.D. Vance on the Great Replacement Theory: Darcy Cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance in his second debate against Rep. Tim Ryan replaced veracity when he vigorously denied ever echoing the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ despite being heard doing that in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News and being endorsed by one of the theory’s top proponents, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy