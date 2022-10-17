ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Chi Chi Jima
4d ago

Beto Bato Barrato don’t come close to Mr. Abbott. Mr. Abbott always fight for Texas and I will vote for that type of person. Beto want to defund our Police and make Texas a sanctuary state. We don’t need that I think we have enough Burritos Busses around our State on every corner of our street.

Abel Lopez
4d ago

Beto is a criminal no good it's so sad that he brain washes all those people that he been lying to sad that our people can get taken so quick

onejotter
4d ago

The only thing Beto is consistent with is flip flopping. He is an Obama wannabe. He even dressed like most republicans dress to disguise himself. If you go for ororke then you do not have Texas’s best interest!

What you need to know about Texas' November midterm elections

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Texas Governor's race to a slew of local elections – there's a lot to keep your eyes on in November. Here's a breakdown of the dates to keep track of and the races you should know about before casting your ballot. Dates to keep in mind:Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Nov. 4Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8What you need to vote: Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms: -       Texas Driver...
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas

FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
