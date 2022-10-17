Read full article on original website
Chi Chi Jima
4d ago
Beto Bato Barrato don’t come close to Mr. Abbott. Mr. Abbott always fight for Texas and I will vote for that type of person. Beto want to defund our Police and make Texas a sanctuary state. We don’t need that I think we have enough Burritos Busses around our State on every corner of our street.
25
Abel Lopez
4d ago
Beto is a criminal no good it's so sad that he brain washes all those people that he been lying to sad that our people can get taken so quick
20
onejotter
4d ago
The only thing Beto is consistent with is flip flopping. He is an Obama wannabe. He even dressed like most republicans dress to disguise himself. If you go for ororke then you do not have Texas’s best interest!
17
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning.
What you need to know about Texas' November midterm elections
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From the Texas Governor's race to a slew of local elections – there's a lot to keep your eyes on in November. Here's a breakdown of the dates to keep track of and the races you should know about before casting your ballot. Dates to keep in mind:Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Nov. 4Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8What you need to vote: Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms: - Texas Driver...
KCBD
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - "Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Click2Houston.com
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
With less than three weeks until Election Day, Texas candidates begin their closing arguments
DALLAS — They’ve been laying out their cases for months. But as Election Day nears, closing arguments begin, and they’re likely to look a lot like evidence the candidates have already presented. University of North Texas political scientist Kimi Lynn King believes Republicans will continue pressing a...
Dallas Observer
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
What does the Texas Railroad Commissioner do, and who’s running?
Starting Monday when early voting kicks off, Texans will choose who they want as the state's next railroad commissioner — a race that typically doesn't garner much attention for an office that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas regulation.
Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
WFAA
Final pushes in Texas ahead of midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in South Texas. Incumbents Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick are scheduled to speak.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
KLTV
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Governor Abbott Launches New Ad Targeting Beto O'Rourke's Past History
Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched a new campaign ad attacking challenger Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over this stance on crime. Abbott’s video shows a mother who lost her son over a murder incident where the criminal was released.
Texas, who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election
Here's how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.
texasstandard.org
Officials in Harris County call timing of letter from Texas Secretary of State’s office ‘suspicious’
Early voting is around the corner and, just as county election officials buckle up for the start of election season, officials in Texas’ biggest county get a letter. It’s from the Texas Secretary of State about missing election information and the implications for Harris County in the upcoming midterms.
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
WFAA
Comments / 70