Appliances you need to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. For many people, Thanksgiving dinner is the most elaborate meal they will cook all year. Even with preparation spread across a long day filled with family, friends and football, there are a few key appliances that can make the job easier. In many cases, they can ease the burden of a solo chef, making light work without many hands.

11 HOURS AGO