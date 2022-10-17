Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of 2 Fl. Oz./59 mL Bottles of Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products; Recall Is Not Expected to Impact U.S. Infant Formula Supply

Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO