Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of 2 Fl. Oz./59 mL Bottles of Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products; Recall Is Not Expected to Impact U.S. Infant Formula Supply

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Brie Cheese Recall Expanded: All the Brands Being Pulled Over Potential Contamination
If you're a soft cheese eater, you should check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. On Wednesday, the recall was expanded to more baked brie cheeses. One day earlier, Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response to Old Europe's recall.
Check Your Fridge, There’s a Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall
The potential of the presence of a foreign object has prompted a nationwide recall of some cookie dough. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.
Baby Formula Recall Issued
Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
