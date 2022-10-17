ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy shares of Danaher on the dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. "You're now getting a chance to buy...
CNBC

Bitcoin holds steady, and regulators force metaverse casino to halt NFT sales: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Russell Cann of Core Scientific and Fred Thiel of Marathon Digital Holdings discuss crypto mining's energy usage and how ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake cuts consumption dramatically.
CNBC

Markets close out a positive week ahead of Big Tech earnings

The traders discuss the Dow moving closer to its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 12th. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Is it time to buy the yen?

Discussing whether now's the time to buy the Japanese yen. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

Final Trades: MKTX, HAL, PFE & BA

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Walmart

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here's what's new

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
CNBC

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022: Cramer shares lesson in not trying to time the market

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they have strong convictions in Trust portfolio holdings that are being hit hard. Jim says while some of those names may be down, he's confident they won't be forever, and encourages investors to stay the course in stocks they believe in. Jim and Jeff also discuss a stock they may be looking to buy more of in the near future.
CNBC

Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Jim Cramer reacts to earnings from American Airlines, AT&T

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss American Airlines' third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates amid solid travel demand. Cramer also discusses shares of AT&T, which climbed higher on the company's earnings release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy