Phoebe Brinker had her sights set on a second collegiate win. Former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle had other ideas. At the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at Governors Club in Chapel Hill, 54 holes was not enough to determine an individual champion, as Brinker and Castle were tied at -7 (209). Brinker led by two heading into the final round on the heels of a 67-70 start, and had a five-footer to win on her final hole of the event (the tournament featured a shotgun start, so groups were scattered throughout the course), but could not convert and signed for a final-round 72. In the sudden-death playoff, Castle parred the par-three ninth, while Brinker found the sand and failed to get up and down to match her formidable Kentucky counterpart.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO