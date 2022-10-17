Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Third and goal: A strong performance from Leonard key for Duke football victory
Duke football is looking to rebound after falling to North Carolina last weekend, 38-35. It has a prime opportunity to do that on Saturday as it heads down to Miami for a date with the Hurricanes. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. Run, Riley, run.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball rides exciting performance at the net to win against N.C. State
Normally, block parties are known for their music, dancing and outdoor festivities. But Wednesday evening, Duke volleyball hosted a different sort of block party in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils bested N.C. State (25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18) in a match where each team’s success lived or died at the...
Chronicle
3 things you should know before Countdown to Craziness
At long last, Duke basketball has returned. After a heartbreaking end to an exciting tournament run in April, Blue Devil fans have waited more than five months to rid the taste of defeat from their proverbial mouths. They will finally be able to begin doing so Friday night as Duke holds its annual Countdown to Craziness. The intra-squad scrimmage will mark the beginning of the Blue Devils’ first season under new head coach Jon Scheyer, so expect palpable excitement and a buzzing atmosphere.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball player preview: Lee Volker
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt and Jiselle Havas. Next up is Lee Volker:. Lee Volker. Year: Sophomore. Height: 5-foot-11 Position: Guard. Last year’s statline: 2.3 PPG,...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Ryan Young
As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns and Kale Catchings. Up next is another graduate transfer, Ryan Young:. Ryan Young. Year:...
Chronicle
Duke women's golf's Brinker falls in playoff at Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
Phoebe Brinker had her sights set on a second collegiate win. Former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle had other ideas. At the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at Governors Club in Chapel Hill, 54 holes was not enough to determine an individual champion, as Brinker and Castle were tied at -7 (209). Brinker led by two heading into the final round on the heels of a 67-70 start, and had a five-footer to win on her final hole of the event (the tournament featured a shotgun start, so groups were scattered throughout the course), but could not convert and signed for a final-round 72. In the sudden-death playoff, Castle parred the par-three ninth, while Brinker found the sand and failed to get up and down to match her formidable Kentucky counterpart.
Chronicle
Mohammed propels No. 2 Duke men's soccer to rout of George Washington
In American history, George Washington (the person) is famous for his crossing of the Delaware River under cover of night, obscured by fog and with his foot on the bow of a small rowboat. Not coincidentally, by the Americans’ triumphant end to the Revolutionary War, that fabled crossing became synonymous with victory, overcoming the odds and challenging the status quo.
Chronicle
What do Duke’s 2021 on-campus crime statistics show?
Duke recently published its 2022 Annual Security Report, which includes newly released crime statistics for fiscal year 2021, which started in Oct. 2020. The Annual Security Report is mandated by the Jeanne Clery Act of 1990, which aims to increase transparency about campus crime and safety resources to students and employees. Each year, colleges and universities receiving federal funding must publish their crime statistics from the previous three fiscal years, along with information relating to crime policies and incidence reporting.
Chronicle
Durham residents to vote this November on funding for public school, Durham Tech, Museum of Life and Science renovations
Durham residents will vote this Election Day on three separate bond referendum questions related to capital improvements for Durham Public Schools, Durham Technical Community College and the Durham Museum of Life and Science. Totaling $550.2 million, these bonds will improve facilities and infrastructure for Durham’s schools and the Museum of...
Chronicle
Durham to pilot controversial gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter, community members express concerns
Community members felt comfortable approaching Jerry Christian, pastor at Russell Memorial CME Church, to voice concerns about racial profiling with the implementation of ShotSpotter. Soon Christian, Divinity School ‘22, found himself echoing those same fears at a community forum in September. ShotSpotter is an artificial intelligence technology that will...
