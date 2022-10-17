ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Vehicle-turned-grass fire burns over 300 acres near Reading

It took over three hours for numerous departments at the county or state level to put out a fire near Reading on Friday afternoon. The incident started with a grain truck catching fire shortly before 11 am near Roads 240 and V. Less than 20 minutes later, the fire spread to nearby grass and then kept agencies scrambling until after 2 pm.
READING, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford

Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford

A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
HARTFORD, KS
KVOE

Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia

The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County

Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday

The Salvation Army food pantry is continuing to see an increase in usage as KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday. Food pantry manager Brian Shintaku joined KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday to give an update on what the pantry is in need of. Shintaku added that the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Chase County at Madison – Featured Area game of the Week

The featured game on Country 101.7FM has Chase County playing at Madison. The teams will be playing for the second seed in the district and a first-round home playoff game. Madison will be playing without Bryson Turner who is out with a foot injury. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Drive for Food collects more than 28,000 items Thursday

More than 28,000 items were collected as part of KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday morning leading Salvation Army Captain Mylie Hadden to declare. . . All donations collected Thursday will go to benefit the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and the USD 253 Emporia Spartan Stop. Hadden says the donations come at a perfect time as the need for food is as high as it’s ever been largely due to the constant rise in food costs.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Highland Street renovation project has several components next year

Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fire destroys home near Hamilton

A Hamilton couple lost their home and everything inside due to a fire this week. Greenwood County Fire Chief Glen Collinge says the fire was reported at 2562 W Road just east of Hamilton shortly after 9 am Wednesday. Hamilton Fire responded, found “heavy fire conditions” and requested mutual aid.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to host Newman

The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Newman Friday night. Junior Megan Stretton says they need to stay confident. First serve at White Auditorium is set for 7 pm this evening. The Lady Hornets will host Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS

