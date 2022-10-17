Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Spartan Stop ecstatic with result of 21st annual KVOE Drive for Food
USD 253 Spartan Stop Director Heather Wagner was elated when she heard the final total of items collected during KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday. With over 28,000 items donated, Wagner says any portion of that will go a long way in benefiting the food pantry as well as USD 253 students.
KVOE
Emporia Police Benefit Association offers slate of community activites Saturday
The Emporia Police Benefit Association has several community activities rolled up in one big event Saturday. Things begin at Jones Park at 2 pm with pumpkin decorating, followed by the Zombie Scramble disc golf tournament. Officer JT Klaurens had details on KVOE’s monthly J&J Show this week:. Play will...
KVOE
Veterans banners going up in downtown Emporia ahead of 19th annual Freedom Fest
If you have strolled through downtown Emporia recently, it’s safe to say you have noticed some very important faces adorning the lamposts and streets. Emporia Main Street has begun hanging veterans banners as part of All Veterans Tribute activities. This is the eighth year for the veterans banner program in Emporia.
KVOE
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
KVOE
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
KVOE
Vehicle-turned-grass fire burns over 300 acres near Reading
It took over three hours for numerous departments at the county or state level to put out a fire near Reading on Friday afternoon. The incident started with a grain truck catching fire shortly before 11 am near Roads 240 and V. Less than 20 minutes later, the fire spread to nearby grass and then kept agencies scrambling until after 2 pm.
KVOE
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
KVOE
Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford
Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
KVOE
Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford
A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
KVOE
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
KVOE
WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County
Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
KVOE
KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday
The Salvation Army food pantry is continuing to see an increase in usage as KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday. Food pantry manager Brian Shintaku joined KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday to give an update on what the pantry is in need of. Shintaku added that the...
KVOE
Chase County at Madison – Featured Area game of the Week
The featured game on Country 101.7FM has Chase County playing at Madison. The teams will be playing for the second seed in the district and a first-round home playoff game. Madison will be playing without Bryson Turner who is out with a foot injury. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they...
KVOE
Drive for Food collects more than 28,000 items Thursday
More than 28,000 items were collected as part of KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday morning leading Salvation Army Captain Mylie Hadden to declare. . . All donations collected Thursday will go to benefit the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and the USD 253 Emporia Spartan Stop. Hadden says the donations come at a perfect time as the need for food is as high as it’s ever been largely due to the constant rise in food costs.
KVOE
Highland Street renovation project has several components next year
Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
KVOE
Fire destroys home near Hamilton
A Hamilton couple lost their home and everything inside due to a fire this week. Greenwood County Fire Chief Glen Collinge says the fire was reported at 2562 W Road just east of Hamilton shortly after 9 am Wednesday. Hamilton Fire responded, found “heavy fire conditions” and requested mutual aid.
KVOE
Area volleyball sub-state brackets released
Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to host Newman
The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Newman Friday night. Junior Megan Stretton says they need to stay confident. First serve at White Auditorium is set for 7 pm this evening. The Lady Hornets will host Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
