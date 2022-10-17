More than 28,000 items were collected as part of KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday morning leading Salvation Army Captain Mylie Hadden to declare. . . All donations collected Thursday will go to benefit the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and the USD 253 Emporia Spartan Stop. Hadden says the donations come at a perfect time as the need for food is as high as it’s ever been largely due to the constant rise in food costs.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO