Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Nominations open for Governor's awards
KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Commission OKs sale of Colonial Heights Middle School
The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools. The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sale.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU voting site opening ahead of November elections
East Tennessee State University will be hosting an on-campus early voting site to make voting as accessible as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community at large. East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and from...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport schools named Niche's Best Place to Teach, fourth in Best Overall District in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked No. 1 as “Best Place to Teach in Tennessee” out of 135 school districts in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking. KCS also has been named fourth best overall school district in the Volunteer State and fourth in having the best teachers.
Kingsport Times-News
Early voting started Wednesday, ends Nov. 3
BLOUNTVILLE — Early voting for the Nov. 8 federal and Tennessee general elections, as well as some local contests, started Wednesday in Sullivan County and will end on Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting locations are the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport, the Slater Community Center in Bristol and the Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Kingsport Times-News
JCFD hosting Firefighter and Friends Block Party
The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting the Firefighters and Friends Block Party on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park. This family-friendly event is being held as part of Fire Safety Month. The block party is intended to help raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities about fire prevention and whole home safety, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
Kingsport Times-News
The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit “The Mousetrap.” Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
Kingsport Times-News
Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events
ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
Kingsport Times-News
UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
Kingsport Times-News
The battle for the musket is at hand
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
Kingsport Times-News
Early voting underway in Tennessee for Nov. 8 election
The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Tennessee. The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats. In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
Kingsport Times-News
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
Kingsport Times-News
City manager speaks at State of the City
Kingsport City Manager spoke at the Meadowview Conference Center Thursday about the State of the City and how the city is financially sound. Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound. Sales tax continues to grow, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continue in...
Kingsport Times-News
More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications
RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission scheduled to meet Oct. 27 to decide $5 pay raise for deputies
ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether or not to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by $5 per hour. The meeting will be held in the County Commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the Courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the agenda for the special meeting. A public hearing will be held prior to the vote of the commission.
Kingsport Times-News
MECC Home Craft Days opens Friday
BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days opens on Friday, with more of the traditional Appalachian music, crafts, art, food and culture that have helped the event grow. The opening free Friday night concert at the college’s Goodloe Center begins at 6:30...
