ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether or not to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by $5 per hour. The meeting will be held in the County Commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the Courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the agenda for the special meeting. A public hearing will be held prior to the vote of the commission.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO