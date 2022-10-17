Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years
Keith Jensen was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.
ABC6.com
Man accused of kidnapping daughter in East Providence set to appear in court
CHAMBERSBURG, P.A. (WLNE) — A man accused of kidnapping his daughter from her mother’s East Providence home is set to appear in court Friday. East Providence police said Penelope McClure and her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, were found in Pennsylvania late Thursday night. McClure and the 2-year-old’s mothers...
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company
RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
ABC6.com
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old girl who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took his daughter Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the child...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
ABC6.com
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat at Woonsocket High School
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat was made at Woonsocket High School Friday. Woonsocket police said the alleged threat was made just before 11:30 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed six to eight police cruisers outside the school. Students...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Police investigating multiple threats made to Taunton school staff over “rope” incident
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that the Taunton Police Department is investigating multiple threatening and harassing phone calls and social media posts that have been made toward Taunton Public Schools staff this week. The threatening messages are in response to the school district’s handling of a recent...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
ABC6.com
2 people wanted for using counterfeit money at East Providence store
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for two people accused of using counterfeit money at a store in East Providence last month. East Providence police said a man and woman entered the Walgreens on Warren Avenue on Sept. 29. The man and woman allegedly used counterfeit $20...
ABC6.com
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into police station fence
A Smithfield man was arrested Sunday night after Woonsocket police say he crashed into the fence outside their headquarters.
Charlene Casey sentenced in crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk...
ABC6.com
North Providence man waiting for trial faces new drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence man waiting for a trial is now facing new drug and gun charges. Keurys Pena, 33, is being held in custody after allegedly dealing fentanyl powder and pills, as well as being illegally in possession of a gun. On Tuesday, Federal Bureau...
capecod.com
Two injured in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound near the Stir Crazy restaurant. One vehicle ended up in the woods the other was in the road with heavy damage to its rear. A Falmouth ambulance assisted in transporting victims to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
