Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company

RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat at Woonsocket High School

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat was made at Woonsocket High School Friday. Woonsocket police said the alleged threat was made just before 11:30 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed six to eight police cruisers outside the school. Students...
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
Charlene Casey sentenced in crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath

BOSTON – Following a series of emotional victim impact statements a judge ordered Charlene Casey, the woman convicted in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, sentenced to at least 60 days in prison.Casey received a 1 year sentence with 60 days served and the remainder suspended for two years. She also must complete 100 hours of community service, and her license will be suspended for 15 years.Prosecutors said during the trial that Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk...
Two injured in Bourne crash

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound near the Stir Crazy restaurant. One vehicle ended up in the woods the other was in the road with heavy damage to its rear. A Falmouth ambulance assisted in transporting victims to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
