LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 64 West in Franklin County. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, from mile marker 57.5 to mile marker 55. That’s between the Frankfort exits of 58 for U.S. 60 and 53 for U.S. 127. Crews will be ditching the rock cuts. Motorists are advised to heed signage, use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO