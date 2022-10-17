ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Niskayuna to host Red Cross blood drive Monday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT4nk_0ic9CXJk00

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Town of Niskayuna Office of Community Programs will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Niskayuna Senior Center. Donors of all blood types are needed, specifically those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“The Community Programs Department and the Senior Center strive to build community and
enrich the lives of our residents,” said Town Councilmember Jason Moskowitz. “Hosting a blood drive is our way of doing exactly that — building community by helping others.”

29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. With that, someone needs blood every two seconds.

‘Mammothon’ week at Bellevue Woman’s Center

“The number of people who committed to donating in the weeks leading up to the event just goes to show how incredible our community is,” Moskowitz said. “I expect that we will far exceed our goal, and I can’t thank all of our volunteers and donors enough for making this first blood drive a success.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's something truly spooky coming to the Aviation Mall. The shops and halls within are saying "Happy Halloween" - or, more accurately, "Happy Malloween" - to the greater Glens Falls area community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy