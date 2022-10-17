Niskayuna to host Red Cross blood drive Monday

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Town of Niskayuna Office of Community Programs will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Niskayuna Senior Center. Donors of all blood types are needed, specifically those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative.

“The Community Programs Department and the Senior Center strive to build community and

enrich the lives of our residents,” said Town Councilmember Jason Moskowitz. “Hosting a blood drive is our way of doing exactly that — building community by helping others.”

29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. With that, someone needs blood every two seconds.

“The number of people who committed to donating in the weeks leading up to the event just goes to show how incredible our community is,” Moskowitz said. “I expect that we will far exceed our goal, and I can’t thank all of our volunteers and donors enough for making this first blood drive a success.”

