Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
eaglecountryonline.com
NWS Winter Outlook Predicts Wetter Than Normal Winter
Photo courtesy National Weather Service in Wilmington. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The official outlook for this upcoming winter was released by the National Weather Service on Thursday. The outlook shows favorable probabilities for a typical La Nina pattern to evolve across the eastern portion of the U.S. La Nina means...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
Fox 19
Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
Medical emergency ends in single-vehicle crash in Greene County
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Greene County — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in the area of Wilmington Dayton Road and Lytle Ferry Road in Greene County. According to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver suffered a medical issue. The...
Fox 19
Blustery and cold to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
Fox 19
Say it ain’t snow?!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State due to overnight temperatures dropping to near or below freezing this evening. That means tender plants and vegetation could be killed. We also could see a few flurries or drizzle at times tonight and tomorrow morning. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Any snow that does fall will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.
WLWT 5
When was the earliest snowfall on record in Cincinnati? Check these snowfall stats
CINCINNATI — The chance for snowflakes is in the forecast this week, causing it to feel more like December than the middle of October. Because the air is so cold, we'll see some snowflakes mixing in for some cities overnight Tuesday. This won't impact you in any way, so good news if you work overnights. Winds gusts to 20 mph tonight are expected so it will feel more like the 20s at times.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday morning
CARLISLE — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the aircraft as a glider.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
eaglecountryonline.com
Halloween Events and Local Trick-or-Treat Times
Several areas remind residents planning to participate to turn on their porch light. To report an event or trick-or-treat time click here. Batesville - Lee’s Country RV is hosting the 3rd Annual Boos and Brews Cornhole Tournament. There will be pumpkin painting, games, food, and more beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m.
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash shuts down SR 721 in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Miami County. Crews were called to a crash in the 8000 block of state Route 721 just before 6:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional dispatch. >>Driver killed in wrong-way crash on...
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
We are seen an explosion of fall colors and this year it's a bit better than prior years and of course, there's a scientific reason as to why it's better.
Fox 19
Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community. The man is 66-year-old George Burnett, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers say they’re on high alert, and they want others to be as well.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
