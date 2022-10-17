ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

eaglecountryonline.com

NWS Winter Outlook Predicts Wetter Than Normal Winter

Photo courtesy National Weather Service in Wilmington. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The official outlook for this upcoming winter was released by the National Weather Service on Thursday. The outlook shows favorable probabilities for a typical La Nina pattern to evolve across the eastern portion of the U.S. La Nina means...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Blustery and cold to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Say it ain’t snow?!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State due to overnight temperatures dropping to near or below freezing this evening. That means tender plants and vegetation could be killed. We also could see a few flurries or drizzle at times tonight and tomorrow morning. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Any snow that does fall will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

When was the earliest snowfall on record in Cincinnati? Check these snowfall stats

CINCINNATI — The chance for snowflakes is in the forecast this week, causing it to feel more like December than the middle of October. Because the air is so cold, we'll see some snowflakes mixing in for some cities overnight Tuesday. This won't impact you in any way, so good news if you work overnights. Winds gusts to 20 mph tonight are expected so it will feel more like the 20s at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Halloween Events and Local Trick-or-Treat Times

Several areas remind residents planning to participate to turn on their porch light. To report an event or trick-or-treat time click here. Batesville - Lee’s Country RV is hosting the 3rd Annual Boos and Brews Cornhole Tournament. There will be pumpkin painting, games, food, and more beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH

