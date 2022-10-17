Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect accepts plea agreement in Lyon County District Court
A man accused in Lyon County District Court of aggravated child endangerment and other charges has reached a plea agreement on lesser charges a few days before his trial was supposed to start. Ethan Nowell was originally facing numerous counts after an alleged incident in late June, including single counts...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous
Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit
Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for attempted murder, other crimes
A Lawrence man who was convicted of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend and one of his friends was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison for that incident and several other crimes. Charles Darnell Thomas, 38, was found guilty in August...
WIBW
Lawrence man pleads guilty to domestic battery, aggravated assault
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Gary D. Boyington Jr., 52, of Lawrence, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault after the State rested its case Tuesday. The charges stemmed from a March 10, 2022 domestic incident...
KVOE
Man accused of attempted murder to begin court proceedings in Lyon County this week
A first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon in a Lyon County attempted murder case. Matthew Schroeder, 41, stands accused of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated domestic battery. He’s also accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and criminal restraint. Details have not been announced, but court records indicate Schroeder allegedly tried to kill a woman Thursday.
Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
KVOE
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
WIBW
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
WIBW
Driver arrested after inoperable taillights lead to discovery of drugs, warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after officials stopped him for inoperable taillights and found drugs and a warrant out for the driver’s arrest. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott A. Williams, 29, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible felony...
KVOE
Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford
Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
Comments / 0