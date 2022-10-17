Read full article on original website
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Barfield's Kindergarten class
The daily pledge of allegiance was recited by Ms. Barfield's Kindergarten class at Parker Elementary School!. The Daily Pledge: Ms. Barfield’s Kindergarten class. The daily pledge of allegiance was recited by Ms. Barfield's Kindergarten class at Parker Elementary School!. Homemade Haunted home. Homemade haunted home. Homemade Haunted home. Homemade...
Importance of a strong back
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Chris Womack from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about the the importance of a strong back and how to get one. If you are interested...
PCPD K9 Division needs your votes!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the support of the community. They are nominated again this year to win the K9 Grant sponsored by Aftermath, a crime scene cleaning service. The grant for the size of Panama City’s Police Department could be up to 10,000 dollars.
New public beach access opens in Walton County
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy. The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in...
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Bowman's 1st Grade Class
The daily pledge of allegiance was recited by Mrs. Bowman's 1st Grade Class at Cherry Street Elementary School!. The daily pledge of allegiance was recited by Mrs. Bowman's 1st Grade Class at Cherry Street Elementary School!. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 7. Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of...
Beautiful weekend weather with warming temperatures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) -High pressure will build over the southeast the next few days resulting in temperatures reaching the 70s through the weekend and low 80s early next week. Come Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll be tracking another cold front dipping down south. It is expected to provide a bit...
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Panama City department head accused of stealing $470,000
Update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An administrator who worked for Panama City for nearly two decades is accused of embezzling $470,000 from an after-school charity that was funneled through the city. Michael Johnson, 61, the former director of community development for Panama City and the director of the Friends of After School Assistance Program […]
Bicyclists in critical condition after PCB accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a Toyota Tundra truck on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
Latitude Margaritaville development will be expanding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s demand for housing continues to grow as more people move to the area. Bay County Commissioners approved a zone change for West Bay land owned by the St. Joe Company. It’s about 4,500 acres near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound development off of Highway 79.
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
This Florida Seaside Community has No Traffic Lights, a Population of Less than 1,000 and Beautiful Beaches
Florida is known for its beaches, but destinations like South Beach, Daytona Beach, and Clearwater Beach sometimes get the most attention from visitors. However, when Floridians think about going to the beach, sometimes they think about things a bit differently. Many Floridians (and some seasoned travelers) are looking for quiet destinations that are under the radar, and are less populated than the more well-known beaches. Mexico Beach might fit that bill, as it offers a small-town feel combined with the charm of the Florida panhandle. Here are some interesting facts about this destination.
Panama City police searching for fraud suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has warrants for fraudulent credit card usage and criminal use of personal identification information. PCPD asks anyone with information to call the police department at 850-872-3100, or […]
A cold front is on the way with significant temperature changes
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
