Florida is known for its beaches, but destinations like South Beach, Daytona Beach, and Clearwater Beach sometimes get the most attention from visitors. However, when Floridians think about going to the beach, sometimes they think about things a bit differently. Many Floridians (and some seasoned travelers) are looking for quiet destinations that are under the radar, and are less populated than the more well-known beaches. Mexico Beach might fit that bill, as it offers a small-town feel combined with the charm of the Florida panhandle. Here are some interesting facts about this destination.

MEXICO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO