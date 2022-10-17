Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Aston Villa: Who are the contenders to replace Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa are hunting for a new manager after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Gerrard leaves Villa teetering precariously above the relegation zone, having collected only nine points from 11 Premier League games this season. Villa supporters were calling for Gerrard's head...
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
BBC
Liz Truss: Six moments from the PM's six chaotic weeks
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. From her first meeting with the Queen, to the chaos of her mini-budget, her six weeks in power have been a mix of historical moments and self-inflicted political crises. Here are six memorable moments...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
Comments / 0