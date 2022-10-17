ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing

A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

Aston Villa: Who are the contenders to replace Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa are hunting for a new manager after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Gerrard leaves Villa teetering precariously above the relegation zone, having collected only nine points from 11 Premier League games this season. Villa supporters were calling for Gerrard's head...
BBC

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
BBC

Liz Truss: Six moments from the PM's six chaotic weeks

Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. From her first meeting with the Queen, to the chaos of her mini-budget, her six weeks in power have been a mix of historical moments and self-inflicted political crises. Here are six memorable moments...
BBC

Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think

A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...

