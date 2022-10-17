ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country gathered in a football stadium in Connecticut on Friday for a joint funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. The service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy was...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Woman charged with sending bee swarm on deputies at eviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, authorities said. Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Big fire burning at Great Barrington salvage yard

There is a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard, on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew on the way. We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

