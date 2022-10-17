Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
Florence Pugh Will Reportedly Appear in Another Marvel Film Besides Thunderbolts
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is betting big on Florence Pugh and her Yelena Belova character. Pugh joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Black Widow before reprising the role late in the same year for an appearance in the Hawkeye series. Now, Marvel Studios seems quite confident in Pugh's ability to draw an audience with the Widow character she portrays, as a new report indicates Pugh will be getting "eight figure" payday in her salary four a couple of upcoming films.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Amanda Waller's Role Revealed
Black Adam does have an appearance from Amanda Waller during its runtime. In the DC Comics adventure, Viola Davis' stern government official enlists the Justice Society of America to help reign in Teth-Adam. Establishing a Task Force X black site, Waller conspires to have the team bring Dwayne Johnson's antihero into custody. It's a long battle, but Waller emerges unscathed. Plus, for Peacemaker fans, Agent Harcourt is also helping with the operation. Now, the world waits to see how DC decides to proceed. There are a number of paths the future could take. Elements of different phases of the company's history are all here and coexisting. So, the questions become even murkier for the future after Black Adam.
ComicBook
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
ComicBook
Batgirl: Michael Keaton's Paycheck For Batman Return Reportedly Revealed
With the release of Black Adam this weekend, the future of the DC Films franchise is back on many fans' minds yet again. The series of superhero films are undergoing a lot of evolutions under the tenure of Warner Bros. Discovery — including the controversial cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie earlier this year. The film, which was originally made for the HBO Max streaming service, has now been shelved entirely — but a new report sheds light on one aspect of the now-cancelled film.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
ComicBook
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Carve Pumpkins for Halloween
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got together to carve some pumpkins for Halloween. On Instagram, the action star posted a picture with his friend as they got into the holiday spirit at home. One detail that fans might get a kick out of is the duo using bowie knifes for their Jack-O-Lanterns. (That might help explain why the eyes and mouths look like that.) With the Expendables in the rear-view for the moment, viewers are happy to see the two stars just kind of enjoying their later years. Schwarzenegger had that heart surgery not too long ago and has been sharing a ton of his daily life on social. Meanwhile Stallone is preparing to debut a new show. Check out the Halloween fun down below for yourself.
ComicBook
Black Adam Post Credits Scene Causing Fans to be Overcome by Emotion Video Shared by The Rock
After being in the works for the better part of the past few decades, Black Adam is finally out into the world this week. The blockbuster DC film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, surrounded by an ensemble cast of some bonafide fan-favorites. One of the most enticing things about Black Adam existing on the big screen has been the possibility of seeing him interact with other DC heroes and villains — something that the film definitely delivers on, especially in its post-credits scene. Spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations First Look Teases the Future of Marvel's Star Wars Franchise
A Star Wars one-shot coming in November is giving readers a glimpse into the future of the Marvel line of comics. Star Wars: Revelations #1 is a giant-sized one-shot that sets up several domino pieces for Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, as well as the Qi'ra-focused limited series, Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Charles Soule has guided much of Marvel's Star Wars stories, which dance between the original trilogy of films. While fans know what will happen to many of their favorite characters in the movies, the comics get to explore the events and characters between films.
ComicBook
The Conjuring 4 in the Works From Aquaman 2 Writer
It's been a little over a year since the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and fans have been waiting on news of a fourth installment to the franchise. The first two movies were helmed by James Wan, who is also known for directing Aquaman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the connection between the two franchises will continue as Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is set to pen the script with Wan and Peter Safran. Johnson-McGoldrick also wrote the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Concept Art Explains the Mathematics of Jennifer Walters' Wardrobe
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law released its season finale last week, which means many folks involved with the show are now sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content and information. The series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates her single life as a lawyer in Los Angeles while dealing with her newfound Hulk powers. She originally struggled with her clothes due to her changing size, but she eventually meets Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) who fixes her up with a new and improved wardrobe. Recent posts from concept artist Imogene Chayes and Costume Designer Ann Foley explain the mathematics of Jen's outfits before she was given her stretchy clothing.
ComicBook
Lynda Carter Celebrates Wonder Woman Day
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some risky choices when it comes to their line-up of DC Comics characters with their most recent decision to cancel the upcoming Batgirl movie. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been searching for a Kevin Feige-type executive to steer the DC Films ship for the next ten years but has yet to find the right person. With new reports claiming that they're a new Superman film with Henry Cavill in the works and that James Gunn is working on a mystery DC project fans have wondered what's up with Wonder Woman. In the same report it is revealed that Patty Jenkins is expected to hand in the script for the third Wonder Woman film very soon, and the news comes just in time for Wonder Woman Day. There have been a few actors to play Diana Prince in live-action, with the most notable being Lynda Carter. Carter took to Twitter today in celebration of Wonder Woman Day. You can check out her tweet below!
Comments / 0