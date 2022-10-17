Read full article on original website
Paul Pogba's agent insists midfielder wasn't to blame for Man Utd struggles
Paul Pogba's agent feels the Frenchman is hardly to blame for the issues he encountered at Manchester United.
Real Madrid to hold Marco Asensio contract talks after World Cup
Carlo Ancelotti's confirms Real Madrid will hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti over expiring contract.
Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as Lewandowski double helps Barça bounce back
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 in La Liga at Cam Nou on Thursday night.
USMNT suffer 2-0 defeat to Japan in World Cup warm-up friendly, Matt Turner shines
The United States Men's National Team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday in the first of two World Cup warm-up friendlies.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Aston Villa & West Ham charged by FA following WSL melee
Aston Villa and West Ham have both been charged for multiple breaches by the FA following a series of incidents during their WSL clash on Saturday.
Gareth Southgate adamant Harry Maguire is crucial to England's World Cup hopes
England manager Gareth Southgate has launched an impassioned defence of Harry Maguire, insisting that the Three Lions need him in order to win the World Cup.
Gareth Bale hails Wales World Cup play-off win as 'greatest game of his life'
Gareth Bale was unable to hold back his joy after Wales secured their spot at their first World Cup since 1958 with a 1-0 play-off win over Ukraine.
USMNT 'clearly need to improve' before World Cup, says Berhalter
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has stated his side 'clearly need to improve' before they begin their World Cup quest following Friday's friendly defeat to Japan.
Gareth Bale's agent admits Wales' World Cup hopes will impact future
Gareth Bale's agent has revealed that Wales' road to the World Cup will impact his future.
Ruben Neves makes Barcelona admission amid transfer speculation
Ruben Neves hints that he'd be interested in joining Barcelona from Wolves if the opportunity arises.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Mbappe stance; Man Utd undecided on De Gea deal
Wednesday's transfer rumours include David de Gea, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Alphonso Davies, Victor Osimhen and more.
Pep Guardiola press conference: John Stones; Roberto De Zerbi; Injury updates
Pep Guardiola faces the media ahead of Manchester City's clash with Brighton on Saturday.
Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid made bid to sign Neymar
Real Madrid made a bid for Neymar in 2011 but were turned down by the player.
Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe steal the show
Match report and player ratings as PSG make light work of Ajaccio in Ligue 1.
Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven: Player ratings as Gunners reach Europa League knockouts
Arsenal player ratings from the Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as 'consequence' for leaving early
Man Utd team news: Erik ten Hag gives latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo & Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea clash.
Carlo Ancelotti 'bets' that Federico Valverde will score over 10 goals this season
Carlo Ancelotti is confident that Federico Valverde will score 10 goals at the very least this season.
