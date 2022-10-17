ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
CBS Denver

Wanted suspect may have handcuffs dangling off his wrist

Police in Brighton conducted a search on Friday for a 36-year-old man in the Eastgate Village area. He was later identified as Sergio Marquez Jr.They said the suspect had a pair of handcuffs dangling off one of his wrists. He is wanted on charges including assault on a peace officer and kidnapping.Anyone who spots Marquez is asked to call 911. He was described as being a stocky built Hispanic man.
