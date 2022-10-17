Make Address Beach Resort in Dubai your next Holiday Destination for a One-of-a-kind Experience

DUBAI, United Arab of Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--

The iconic Address Beach Resort with its magnificent two 77-story towers, connected by the tallest inhabited sky bridge in the world, is beckoning you this November to experience the unrivalled amenities throughout the spectacular resort. With the weather becoming more pleasant, it’s now the perfect time to book your stay at Address Beach Resort and enjoy all its world-class facilities, modern rooms & suites, and ample outstanding F&B outlets.

Surrounded by greenery and situated just a step away from Jumeirah Beach and Bluewaters Island, guests staying at Address Beach Resort will be in for a breathtaking treat as the picturesque hotel is home to the ‘Highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world’ at a height of 293.906m, verified by Guinness World Records™ (GWR). From this modern-day wonder, guests can get unrivalled panoramic views of the glittering Dubai skyline, Ain Dubai, and the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf. They can also indulge in tasty bites and signature beverages at the outdoor oasis, Zeta Seventy Seven, which is situated adjacent to the infinity pool.

While enjoying all on offer at the magnificent resort, guests can simultaneously watch the greatest sporting show on earth in the comfortable surroundings of the hotel’s 250-seater fully airconditioned tent. This incredible fan zone will feature multiple screens and will be tastefully decorated with the participating nations’ colours. An ideal location to catch all the games in beautiful surroundings while sipping on refreshing beverages, this huge tent on the evergreen lawn will play host to a lively football themed environment, upbeat vibes, and live entertainment between the matches to keep the spectators in a cheerful mood.

Jam-packed with the highest quality facilities, stunning views, and amazing dining options, along with the upcoming football fan zone, Address Beach Resort really is the perfect location to escape the ordinary and enjoy an exquisite, unbeatable getaway.

