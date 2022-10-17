Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax

First lady Jill Biden gave an interview to Newsmax focused on the Biden administration’s work to fight cancer, the conservative cable channel announced.

The 20-minute interview, which was conducted by Newsmax host Nancy Brinker on Saturday in Florida, will air on Monday at 9 p.m.

Biden spoke about the administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and how four of her friends’ breast cancer diagnoses led her to do more to fight cancer, Newsmax said, adding that she also spoke about the Bidens’ late son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer.

Newsmax emerged following the 2020 presidential election as the cable channel of choice for the staunchest supporters of former President Trump. The company’s CEO noted in a statement about the first lady’s interview that fighting cancer unites Americans and that Brinker herself is a breast cancer survivor.

“There are things Americans disagree with, but fighting cancer is one thing that unites Americans; and we’re honored to have Dr. Biden talk of her efforts and President Biden’s to combat this deadly condition,” Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement.

Additionally, Biden spoke in the interview about her conversations with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, whom she hosted at the White House in July.

The interview followed an event in Florida that Biden participated in with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) for the Cancer Moonshot initiative to mark National Mammography Day.

Biden joined Senate hopeful Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) on Saturday for events as part of a slew of recent travel to campaign and fundraise for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.