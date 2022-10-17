ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa congresswoman being treated in hospital for kidney infection

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt6hB_0ic9BIMI00

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) is being treated for a kidney infection at an Iowa hospital, her office said.

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said in a statement on the congresswoman’s Twitter that Hinson “is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” though further details about the recovery timeline were not disclosed.

The congresswoman was reportedly admitted Sunday night to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Hinson, a first-term representative on Capitol Hill, is running for reelection against Democratic Iowa state Sen. Liz Mathis.

Hinson, who currently represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, is running against Mathis for Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.

According to the Des Moines Register, Hinson and Mathis are slated to debate on live television Tuesday night.

Comments / 2

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?

37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
WATERLOO, IA
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

731K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy