John Dale Trout
John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Barbara A. Barrett
Barbara A. Barrett, age 73, of Marysville, died peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family following a recent battle with cancer. On August 20, 1949, Barbara was born at home in Columbus, Ohio, one of six children of the late Frederick H. and Katherine J. (Skeele) Kelling. She graduated from Olentangy High School in the class of 1967.
Elmer (Bub) Johnson
Elmer (Bub) Johnson passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77 on Wednesday, October 19th. He was born January 7th, 1945 in Hitchins, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Johnson and Betty Seagraves, wife Wanda Johnson and sister Connie Miller. Survived by sister Brenda (Jerry) Moore; sons Anthony (Barb) Johnson, Kevin (Tina) Johnson; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Philip Johnson and Leeann Johnson; great-grandchildren Jeremy, Jax, and Jase.
Larry J. “Buck” Winner
Larry J. “Buck” Winner, 85, passed peacefully with family by his side on Monday, October 17, 2022 after a long fight against Alzheimer’s. He was the third of three children, born to John and Eunice (Ayres) Winner on June 2, 1937, in the family home, in Woodstock, Ohio. On August 8, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara K. Salyers; they had two daughters Sheri and Terri.
David Paul Thieken
David “Dave” Paul Thieken, devoted father and grandfather, passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He is survived by his son, Todd Thieken, three daughters, Nicole (Brett) Fuller, Tracy Riddlebaugh, and Lindsey (Matt) Thieken Moore, and their mother, Darlene Thieken; sister Beverly Hammond, brother Huck (Wanda) Thieken; grandchildren TJ (Katie) Thieken, Mackenzie Fuller, Bailee Thieken, Madeleine Fuller, Kyle Thieken, Olivia Riddlebaugh, Ava Riddlebaugh, Brody Gingrey; great granddaughter Quincy Thieken; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and June Thieken, brother Chuck Thieken, and nephew Scott Thieken.
U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home
MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
“Hoedown For The Holidays” Slated For Dec. 2 In Richwood
RICHWOOD – The Hope Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, Hoedown for the Holidays, will be conducted Friday, December 2 at The Grange Hall (Anywhere With You Acres), 31378 State Route 37. Doors for the Hoedown for the Holidays will open at 6 p.m. As befitting a Hoedown,...
Friday Night Football Lineup
Olentangy (4–5) @ Marysville (5–4), 7 p.m. Marysville has already clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 OHSAA Football Tournament, playing in Division I, Region 2. The question is where are they to play come Week 11? Marysville needs a win against Olentangy tonight at Impact Stadium and for the chips to fall in the correct order to secure a first-round home game, but the Monarchs are in like Flynn either way.
Monarchs Finish Strong Against Pesky Pacers
MARYSVILLE – Following a wild first game where Delaware Hayes forced Marysville into scoring 13 extra points to win the set, the host Monarchs went on to sweep the Pacers, 38–36, 25–23 and 25–16 in the Sectional title match of the OHSAA Division I Grove City 1 District girls volleyball tournament Wednesday.
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween
MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
Pioneers Win Sectional Title, Move On To District Semis
PLAIN CITY – #5-seed Jonathan Alder blew past #16-seed Licking Valley in the Sectional finals of the OHSAA Division II, Westerville 1 District of the state volleyball tournament Thursday in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 26-16, at JAHS. Jonathan Alder now advances to the Westerville 1 District semifinals to play...
Monarchs, Celtics Open Up Div. I Tourney Play Tonight
UNION COUNTY – It’s a big night on the volleyball court for the two biggest high schools in Union County – Jerome and Marysville – as both open OHSAA Division I State Volleyball tournament play, each in their own home, 6 p.m. Marysville’s Competition Gym will...
Skidmore Scores A Brace, JA Moves Into District Semis
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder scored a hat trick of goals in the first half against Hamilton Township Wednesday and then kept the visiting Rangers out of the net and off of the board in the second half for a convincing opening round, 3–0 win in the OHSAA Division II, Central 1 District boys soccer tournament at JAHS.
MEVSD BOE Schedules Special Meeting To Discuss Levy Options
MARYSVILLE – In his report to the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education at its regular meeting Thursday, District Treasurer/CFO Todd Johnson did not paint a pretty picture in his five-year forecast, pointing out that projected expenditures for fiscal year 2023 are already outstripping revenues, and that by the year 2027, the district’s expenditures will exceed its revenues by $17.4 million.
