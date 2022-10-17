John Dale Trout, age 75, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. On March 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Hickey. As a true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a member of the Big Buck Club of Ohio and Big Bass Club of Ohio. John enjoyed spending time with family and teaching his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.

