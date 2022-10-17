The Longevity Project: Traumatic Brain Injuries in the High Country

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Weiser’s water positions, GarCo BOCC stronghold questioned
Several newspapers endorsed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for another term, some even calling him a leader in “protecting Colorado water.” That misses the mark by a mile. When EPA tried to assert jurisdiction over nearly all water in the country, Colorado led the lawsuit, joined by over...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle County sheriff candidate Paul Agneberg out of jail despite refusal to sign PR bond
Paul Agneberg, the unaffiliated candidate running for Eagle County sheriff, was released from jail Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Agneberg was taken into custody Wednesday night by Undersheriff Dan Loya and another deputy from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following his debate with incumbent Sheriff James van Beek at a candidate forum hosted by the Vail Daily.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum at the Eagle County building in Eagle that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Michael Moore
We are sad to announce the passing of Michael William Moore of Glenwood Springs, Co. He died at the age of 57 on September 17th. Mike was surrounded by loved ones after living with a diagnosis of cancer for three years. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Candidate Q&A: HD57 Republican incumbent Perry Will
For this year’s election, the Post Independent sent House District 57 candidates questions on key challenges facing the district, which consists of Garfield and Pitkin counties. Republican incumbent Perry Will provided the answers below via email. Ballots are being mailed out this week; Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Local farms get a LiftUp; food pantry increases fresh supplies while helping farms survive
Editor’s note: This the first of a series on farming in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. The non-profit organization LiftUp has fed people in need for the past 40 years with food pantries and distribution centers throughout Pitkin and Garfield counties. Now, they are helping local farms to survive, as well.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle roundabout project tops list of Garfield FMLD fall grants; $1.44M awarded in total
A $600,000 grant for Rifle’s Gateway Roundabout project is the top awardee in the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District fall grant cycle. The envisioned roundabout where Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 6 and Whiteriver Avenue meet at an awkward and often dangerous intersection, however, remains a concept design, City Manager Tommy Klein said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everything you need to know about ballot measure 2C in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs’ proposed lodging tax, or ballot measure 2C, is estimated to create an additional $1.3-$1.6 million to invest in workforce housing development in the city. Ballots are being mailed out to registered voters this week. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If passed, people would pay an additional...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County 4-H qualifies five for National Shoot Contest, one for Western Heritage event
The recent Garfield County 4-H state achievement award announcements included some big news for area shooting-sport athletes. Five athletes have qualified for National Shoot Contest, set for June 25-30, 2023, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Qualifiers include: Teagan Jacobs, compound archery; Michael Slappey, shotgun; Kellen Johnson, shotgun; Payton Neil, air rifle;...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge secures 3A Western Slope soccer title with 2-1 win over Rifle Thursday
An emotional soccer game pitting Coal Ridge against their intra-district and 3A Western Slope League rivals, the upstart Rifle Bears Thursday at the Titans’ Peach Valley field, was everything longtime Titans coach Michael Mikalakis would have expected. Coaching against one of his former players, first-year Bears coach Jonathan Espinoza,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: John Noel
We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of John Palma Noel on 8/17. John passed away peacefully in his home. He’s a beautiful, gentle soul with a talent for music like no other. John is loved and missed greatly by his children, Jacqueline and Garrett, grandchildren, his siblings, and his friends in the valley.
Comments / 0