ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Six dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting meth, vet says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple dogs have mistakenly ingested methamphetamine while out on a walk or at a dog park in San Jose, according to the hospital director at Med Vet Silicon Valley. The dogs allegedly ate meth off the ground, which could have killed them. David Espinal, who lives in south San Jose, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire torches former Concord restaurant

CONCORD, Calif. - A former restaurant in Concord burst into flames early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at a building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. The fire sparked at what used to be the Imperial Seafood...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop

LATHROP, Calif. - Three missing kids in California were found at a Lathrop home containing meth and other drugs, according to San Joaquin sheriff's deputies. Deputies made the discovery after they pulled over a car for having an expired registration, authorities said. Officials said they stopped the car in east...
LATHROP, CA
KTVU FOX 2

School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Meth posions 2 more San Jose dogs

Two dogs in San Jose were sickened after apparently ingesting meth they found while on walks in San Jose. This comes days after a similar incident in the city with another dog.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy