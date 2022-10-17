Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Six dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting meth, vet says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple dogs have mistakenly ingested methamphetamine while out on a walk or at a dog park in San Jose, according to the hospital director at Med Vet Silicon Valley. The dogs allegedly ate meth off the ground, which could have killed them. David Espinal, who lives in south San Jose, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fire torches former Concord restaurant
CONCORD, Calif. - A former restaurant in Concord burst into flames early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at a building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. The fire sparked at what used to be the Imperial Seafood...
KTVU FOX 2
Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene
ATHERTON, Calif. - Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. Police said the vehicle was possibly buried some time in the 1990s and was 4 to 5 feet underground. A contractor said the car was a Mercedes.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
KTVU FOX 2
3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop
LATHROP, Calif. - Three missing kids in California were found at a Lathrop home containing meth and other drugs, according to San Joaquin sheriff's deputies. Deputies made the discovery after they pulled over a car for having an expired registration, authorities said. Officials said they stopped the car in east...
AOL Corp
Landscapers find car buried decades ago in the yard of San Francisco Bay Area home
A car was found buried Thursday in the yard of a home in the affluent town of Atherton in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Landscapers working in the yard discovered the car around 8:50 a.m. It had been buried below 4 to 5 feet of dirt and was thought to have been there since the 1990s, police said.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
KTVU FOX 2
School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Meth posions 2 more San Jose dogs
Two dogs in San Jose were sickened after apparently ingesting meth they found while on walks in San Jose. This comes days after a similar incident in the city with another dog.
Michigan family disappears hours after strange 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday.
Car found buried on grounds of California mansion, believed to have been there since 1990s
Police in California have launched an investigation into the discovery of a car that was found buried in the yard of a Silicon Valley mansion.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween decorations torched in Piedmont, police searching for arsonist
PIEDMONT, Calif. - Piedmont police are searching for a suspected arsonist after three fires broke out early Thursday morning. The first was at an Ace Hardware store on Grand Avenue around 4:30 a.m. An officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the parking lot and found a pile of wood...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mission residents place large planters on sidewalks to deter homeless camps
Some residents in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments blocking sidewalks. They've placed large planters on some sidewalks as an encampment deterrent. Homeless advocates say this doesn't address the root cause of homelessness.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
Comments / 7