Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville, IN. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical aid. Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall. He’s 240 pounds and has...
WISH-TV
Anderson police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Anderson are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 54-year-old David Jones Jr. of Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said Jones should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Jones...
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wounds dies after arriving at Indianapolis emergency room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who walked into an Indianapolis emergency room Thursday night after being shot later died of his injuries, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. The man arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street just after 10 p.m., IMPD said in a statement....
WISH-TV
Man arrested, charged for shooting at east side home three times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is charged after shooting at an east side home three times since August, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Zechari Scott, 33, is charged with three counts of criminal recklessness after shooting at the same house in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on three occasions: Aug. 30, Sept. 5, and Oct. 16.
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
WISH-TV
7 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
WISH-TV
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
WISH-TV
Columbus police investigating after woman hit, killed while walking
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The Columbus Police Department was called near Indianapolis Road and Arcadia Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the vehicle was on scene, spoke with officers...
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
WISH-TV
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person found dead inside burned vehicle on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators do not suspect foul play after a person was found dead Wednesday morning inside a burned vehicle on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8. Just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
WISH-TV
Charges filed after deadly gas station shootout in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Cumberland. Devin Murrell, of Indianapolis, faces two charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and one charge of criminal recklessness. All three charges are felonies. Investigators say more than...
WISH-TV
Man dies after hit by truck outside Amazon warehouse in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday after he was hit by a truck outside the Amazon warehouse in Greenfield. At around 6:45 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies learned that a man had been hit by a truck in front of the warehouse, which is located in the 4000 block of West County Road 300 North.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man taken to hospital after hit by vehicle near Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash north of Haughville sent one man to the hospital. Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man unresponsive on the ground at West 10th Street and Belleview Place. He had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
WISH-TV
No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said. At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm following high-speed chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm following a high-speed chase, according to a press release Wednesday. On Sept. 6, 2021, police recognized the face of a fugitive in attendance...
WISH-TV
Former New Castle lieutenant and former Henry Co. reserve deputy indicted on federal charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department lieutenant and a former Henry County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of excessive force and witness tampering. Aaron Strong, formerly a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department, was previously...
WISH-TV
Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years for dealing heroin that led to overdose
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman will spend 40 years in prison after dealing drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died. A Delaware County judge sentenced 33-year-old Vera Morgan on Wednesday. A jury in August convicted Morgan of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found Morgan to be a habitual offender, prolonging her sentence.
Comments / 1