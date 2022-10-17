Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12...

