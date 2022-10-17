Read full article on original website
BMW Supercar Could Arrive With A 1,340-HP Quad-Motor EV Powertrain
What's the one thing BMW M fans have been wanting for years? Well, aside from a design that doesn't offend everyone around them, BWM M fans want a supercar - at least, that's what every M fan on the internet would have you believe. So it stands to reason that in the 50th year of its existence, BMW M would celebrate its motorsport heritage and release its second-ever bespoke M model, a spiritual successor to the M1…and build an SUV.
An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend
Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12...
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury
Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Package Celebrates Legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7
When two icons come together, no matter the medium or whether or not they're in competition, the result is usually explosive. Think of the Ford v Ferrari sports drama, Queen and David Bowie on the same stage, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier in the ring together, and you'll see what we mean.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
musictimes.com
Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House
Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
I found a classic Land Rover in a barn after 35 years with the lowest mileage of any in existence – it’s worth a fortune
A LAND Rover that sat in a barn for more than 35 years has been discovered in Britain. Revealed in a video uploaded to YouTube by The Bearded Explorer, the Classic Land Rover Series III had been sat abandoned since 1986. The video's description says: 'One of my good friends...
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Hyundai Motor and Kia warn $2 billion engine provision to hit Q3 earnings
SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday.
