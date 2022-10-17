ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW Supercar Could Arrive With A 1,340-HP Quad-Motor EV Powertrain

What's the one thing BMW M fans have been wanting for years? Well, aside from a design that doesn't offend everyone around them, BWM M fans want a supercar - at least, that's what every M fan on the internet would have you believe. So it stands to reason that in the 50th year of its existence, BMW M would celebrate its motorsport heritage and release its second-ever bespoke M model, a spiritual successor to the M1…and build an SUV.
An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend

Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12...
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury

Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
