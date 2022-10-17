ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief

The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tasty Corner’s Sichuan dishes add a little heat near Portland State University

When Daniel Chen was a Portland State University student, he longed for a good Chinese restaurant near campus. Ten years later, he’s taken matters into his own hands. Chen, the co-owner of Hillsboro’s highly regarded Szechuan Garden, has returned to his old stomping grounds with Tasty Corner, a new restaurant serving a slimmed-down “greatest hits” menu of dishes from Sichuan Province and beyond.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Car crashes through PDX fence; driver dies

A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
PORTLAND, OR
