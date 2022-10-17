Read full article on original website
Portland air quality sees dramatic improvement overnight, while Nakia Creek fire continues to burn
Throw open those windows! At least for now. After days living with some of the worst air quality in the nation, Portlanders can now breathe easier. Air-quality monitors around the Portland metro area on Friday morning are all in the “good” category thanks to the arrival of winds and cooler temperatures.
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs brings a whimsical world to Portland
Mike Bennett is the unofficial artist of Portland’s city streets. You may not think you know his work, but you know his work. “Slow down” sloth ring a bell? “Slow” snail? “Please slow down” slug?. His signs imploring drivers to slow down can...
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Arid fall spells drought for NW Oregon; La Niña could bring relief
Last week, large swaths of Multnomah, Columbia Clatsop and Tillamook Counties were upgraded from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Rose City Vintage Market, tours and workshops to add to your autumn calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through October. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
Firefighters gain upper hand in Nakia Creek fire, containment at 30% and climbing as rain falls
Firefighters have completely surrounded the Nakia Creek fire with a trench intended to prevent flames from spreading further, a key objective in the effort to stop the 1,918-acre fire. While still only 30% contained, officials at the fire’s command post in Camas, Washington, said Friday they have momentum and believe...
Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief
The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
Apple begins work on new, more durable façade for downtown Portland store
Apple has started work on a major overhaul of its downtown Portland store, with a new design that appears more resistant to vandalism. But people familiar with the company’s plans say work won’t be done until sometime after the holidays. Apple’s downtown store has been obscured by imposing...
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
North Portland power repaired after tree fall
Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning for a few hours.
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
Tasty Corner’s Sichuan dishes add a little heat near Portland State University
When Daniel Chen was a Portland State University student, he longed for a good Chinese restaurant near campus. Ten years later, he’s taken matters into his own hands. Chen, the co-owner of Hillsboro’s highly regarded Szechuan Garden, has returned to his old stomping grounds with Tasty Corner, a new restaurant serving a slimmed-down “greatest hits” menu of dishes from Sichuan Province and beyond.
Construction shuts down MAX Red Line from Gateway to PDX this weekend
Work on TriMet’s “Better Red” project will shut down MAX Red Line service from the Gateway Transit Center to the Portland International Airport during service hours Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Shuttle buses will serve stations between Gateway and the airport making all the stops in between....
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
A person died Thursday night after a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive that sent the driver’s vehicle through a fence at Portland International Airport, police said Thursday. The vehicle rolled off the roadway and overturned, then crashed through the fence that surrounds the airport perimeter, Portland police and...
