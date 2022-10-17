Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds

Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Bowl eligibility is on the line for Oregon State when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. OSU qualifies for a bowl game for a second consecutive year with a win over the Buffaloes. Colorado (1-5, 1-2) at Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) Time: 5...
Oregon State mailbag: Should Luke Musgrave return, QB situation, Jam Griffin’s mouthguard
The weekly drill during football season, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. I have been thinking about this since the USC game. Why can’t OSU get the lower new side of the stadium up to basic levels of security and allow more students to be there for the Civil War game? The increase in tickets would pay for extra security. Has anyone thought of this? – Karen G.
Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sellout for each of its 2022 home games.
Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?
Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (5-1); Chip Kelly, 5th year (69-32 overall; 23-25 at UCLA) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online:...
Washington State pass play against Oregon leads to in-season rules interpretation by NCAA
A Washington State pass play from the game against Oregon has led to an in-season rules interpretation by the NCAA, which deemed that a penalty for an illegal forward pass should be called on such plays. With 4:49 to go in the third quarter, Washington State had a first down...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 8: UCLA and Oregon on top ahead of top-10 showdown
The UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks top this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive ahead of their top-10 showdown in Eugene on Saturday. UCLA moved up a spot to No. 1 in the rankings, while Oregon rose from third to second. The Bruins and Ducks are the only Pac-12 teams that remain undefeated in conference play, though that will change when Chip Kelly and UCLA square off against Dan Lanning’s Ducks at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (TV on Fox).
Scouting the Bruins: 5 questions, prediction with a UCLA writer
No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has won three straight and nine of the last 10 in the series. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to ULCA beat reporter Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) of the L.A. Times to...
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon State resetting itself at tight end after losses of Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave
Teagan Quitoriano is off to the NFL and Luke Musgrave is injured with one foot toward professional football, so Oregon State’s tight end position is in transition. But it’s not necessarily a bad problem. The Beavers have made recruiting tight ends a priority under coach Jonathan Smith. The...
How much are Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins football tickets? Spendy, but still available for huge Pac-12 clash
This weekend, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins as College GameDay comes to Autzen Stadium in what could be the game of the season for the Pac-12. The Bruins are undefeated, but the Ducks have proven themselves against better competition on the year, so who will win out in this must-see stand-off?
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA
Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?
The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
Aaron Fentress on the Blazers season opener and Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene: Sports by Northwest podcast
It’s a big week for the Portland Trail Blazers, who won their season opener on Wednesday night. It’s a big week for the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks, who host No. 9 UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly on Saturday. Aaron Fentress knows plenty about both. The Oregonian’s Blazers beat...
Sabrina Ionescu chosen as guest picker as ESPN ‘College GameDay’ comes to Eugene for Oregon-UCLA
Former Oregon Ducks women’s basketball great Sabrina Ionescu has been chosen to be the guest picker on ESPN “College GameDay” Saturday as the college football pregame show broadcasts from Eugene. “GameDay” will be in town ahead of Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between the No. 9 UCLA Bruins and...
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: No. 4 Jesuit Crusaders vs. No. 6 Mountainside Mavericks
The Mountainside Mavericks and Jesuit Crusaders have established themselves as the two best teams in the Metro League. Which team is the best? That question will be answered when the Mavericks (7-0, 3-0 in Metro League) and Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) clash in a showdown at Jesuit Friday night. The winner will likely win the Metro League title.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
The Weather Channel
Oregon Pileup Kills 1; At Least 60 Vehicles Involved In Foggy Crash
About 60 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon. At least one person was killed. A second person died in another crash later in the day on the same stretch of road. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates...
