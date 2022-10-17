ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Should Luke Musgrave return, QB situation, Jam Griffin’s mouthguard

The weekly drill during football season, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. I have been thinking about this since the USC game. Why can’t OSU get the lower new side of the stadium up to basic levels of security and allow more students to be there for the Civil War game? The increase in tickets would pay for extra security. Has anyone thought of this? – Karen G.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound

Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sellout for each of its 2022 home games.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?

Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 8: UCLA and Oregon on top ahead of top-10 showdown

The UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks top this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive ahead of their top-10 showdown in Eugene on Saturday. UCLA moved up a spot to No. 1 in the rankings, while Oregon rose from third to second. The Bruins and Ducks are the only Pac-12 teams that remain undefeated in conference play, though that will change when Chip Kelly and UCLA square off against Dan Lanning’s Ducks at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (TV on Fox).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota faces former team in top 10 showdown with UCLA

Chase Cota’s college career will come full circle on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks receiver takes on his former team. Cota has 19 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown for the No. 10 Ducks this season and it’s possible that he could top his career-bests of 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) against No. 9 UCLA, where he spent four years.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?

The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy