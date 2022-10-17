Read full article on original website
Bronda D. Picker
Bronda D. Picker, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. She was born July 28, 1953 in Clayton, Missouri, a daughter of the late Bennie W. and Blanche S. (Fourcault) Picker. She retired from Emerson Electric after many years of dedicated service as a collections clerk. She loved her days of playing Bingo, had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. She cherished her family and loved the holiday gatherings. She had an outgoing and loving personality and was known to some as “Bubbles”. Bronda is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby A. and Nancy J. Picker of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Bernard L. “Buz” and Carla S. Picker of Wentzville, Missouri; a sister, Benita M. Picker of Bridgeton, Missouri; nephews and nieces, Bobby A. and Holly Picker Jr., Danielle E. and Chad Hendricks and DeAnne V. and Brian Oswald; several great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy W. Picker.
Diana Crader
Diana Lynn Crader, 71, passed away 7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Diana was originally diagnosed with colon cancer when she was 29 years old. She had multiple recurrences that she had to fight over the years including this last bout. Diana fought cancer with every fiber of her being til the very end. She loved the ocean, her family and friends.
Frank Ortiz
Frank P. Ortiz, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born January 29, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Conception and Elena (Garcia) Ortiz. He retired from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as a ladle digger. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Frank had a love for music and enjoyed his days of dancing, he cherished his family and loved get togethers with family and friends, enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee or time spent at the Township Center. He was always looking for a bargain and loved going to garage and estate sales, visits to the Goodwill and was always on a quest to solve the problems of the world. He is survived by two daughters, Elena Saxton of Hazelwood, Missouri and Jennifer (Tom) Schmidt of St. Louis; two grandchildren, William and Christina Saxton; three sisters, Mary (Earl) Thorson of Mounds View, Minnesota, Tresa Ortiz of Granite City and Angie (Rad) Masinelli of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Ortiz; five brothers, Vital, Steve, Jim, Tony and Joe and four sisters, Rica, Annie, Ramona and Linda. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Masses may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Jess Pickel
Jess Raymond Pickel, 49, died at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, following a three month valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 14, 1973 in Alton and was the son of Jacob W. and Diana J. (Taylor) Pickel. Jess grew up in Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1992 from Jersey Community High School.
Encore! Encore!
Fall is my favorite season of the year. Part of the reason is where I grew up—on a dead-end street in a small, quaint town, in a house engulfed on three sides by acres and acres of woods. Every fall our little piece of Greenville, Illinois would magically morph into an artist’s palette of gold and orange and red and purple and all the tinges and hues thereof.
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants
The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
Pauline Jones
Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in Jerseyville, she married William “Bill” Albert Jones, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Theresa Lott (Ronnie) of Dow, two sons, Mike Jones of Augusta, GA and Mark Jones (Kimberly) of Bethalto, seven grandchildren, Brent Jones (Kelsey), Chad Jones (Caylee), Stephanie Purcell (Brandon), Ashley Klunk (Kyle), Billy Lott, Christopher Lott (Cheyenne Woolsey) and Shelby Jones, three great great grandchildren, Opal Klunk, Kyler Jones and Reid Tucker, two brothers, Russell Cambron of Brighton, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, six sisters, Pat Reef (Albert) of Brighton, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Janie Cambron of Brighton, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Ann Woelfel(Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton, and one sister in law, Regina Cambron and many nephews and nieces’. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Jones and three brothers, Robert “Bob” Cambron, John “Jack” Cambron and Denny Cambron. A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Prep volleyball results - Wednesday & Thursday
-0- In prep volleyball action Thursday night:. Staunton 2, Gillespie 0 (Staunton Bulldogs - SCC champs) The Explorers, Redbirds and Shells notched volleyball victories on Wednesday night. > Marquette def. Litchfield, 2-0 Explorers (20-13) Kylie Murray - 6 kills, Abby Taylor - 8 service points & 9 assists, Shay O'Leary...
Domestic Violence memorial service today in Alton
Alton Memorial Hospital will host their sixteenth annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims this evening. The Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council will team up with Alton Memorial to remember and honor abuse victims, including 14 victims from Madison County who died in domestic violence related circumstances since the last memorial in 2019.
Madison County Board Chair denies pay to play allegation
The Madison County state’s attorney’s office is being asked to look into claims that county board chair Kurt Prenzler has solicited donations in exchange for political appointments. Board member Eric Foster of Granite City alleged during Wednesday night’s board meeting that he was on a fishing trip with...
Donald L. Ott
Donald L. "Don" Ott, 70, passed away 3:05 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 24, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Donald E. and Helen (Campbell) Ott. Don had been a driver for Lloyd Lynn Trucking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren...
Friday Night Fights
Your browser does not support the audio element. Vince Bissey of Requiem Church in Alton talks about a night of discussion about serious topics called Friday Night Fights held at Germania in Alton. The next is Nov. 11 at 7pm.
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
State senator's office-holding called into question
A Madison County board member wondered aloud Wednesday night why a full-time county employee should be able to serve as a state senator at the same time. Mick Madison didn’t mention Kris Tharp by name, but the Wood River native is currently a captain with the sheriff’s department and the 56th district senator. The Democrat is running for the senate seat in November against Republican Erica Harriss.
AHS Homecoming Parade is this afternoon
The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm. That is when the Homecoming Court will be...
