ourquadcities.com
American Queen will make a stop this weekend
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine. The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at...
ourquadcities.com
2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate
The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ourquadcities.com
Frighteningly fantastic family fun at Bettendorf Halloween Parade
Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!. The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound
Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
JA plans new Inspiration Center in Moline
Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland is in the silent phase of a campaign to create a new JA Inspiration Center at Vibrant Credit Union’s new headquarters in Moline. JA has leased space for over 20 years in downtown Davenport (116 W. 2nd St.) that houses JA BizTown and...
ourquadcities.com
Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline
The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
ourquadcities.com
Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies
Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
ourquadcities.com
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses
Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
ourquadcities.com
Legion honors fire engineer as Firefighter of the Year
The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Engineer Seth Haan has been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton. He started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on April 21, 2012, a news release says. He quickly climbed to the rank of engineer through hard work, training and dedication to his profession, the release says.
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in place for all of Scott County
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to. life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county. Per the National Weather...
ourquadcities.com
Hispanic Heritage: Margarita Mojica
We begin in East Moline with a middle school teacher who has spent her adult life as an educator. She credits her parents, who came here from Mexico with the dream of better opportunity for their children. Local 4 News sat down with Margarita Mojica to hear her story.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
ourquadcities.com
Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room
The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
