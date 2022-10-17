ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

ourquadcities.com

American Queen will make a stop this weekend

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine. The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate

The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Frighteningly fantastic family fun at Bettendorf Halloween Parade

Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!. The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound

Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

JA plans new Inspiration Center in Moline

Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland is in the silent phase of a campaign to create a new JA Inspiration Center at Vibrant Credit Union’s new headquarters in Moline. JA has leased space for over 20 years in downtown Davenport (116 W. 2nd St.) that houses JA BizTown and...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline

The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies

Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses

Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Legion honors fire engineer as Firefighter of the Year

The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Engineer Seth Haan has been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton. He started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on April 21, 2012, a news release says. He quickly climbed to the rank of engineer through hard work, training and dedication to his profession, the release says.
CLINTON, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim

Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot

A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in place for all of Scott County

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to. life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county. Per the National Weather...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hispanic Heritage: Margarita Mojica

We begin in East Moline with a middle school teacher who has spent her adult life as an educator. She credits her parents, who came here from Mexico with the dream of better opportunity for their children. Local 4 News sat down with Margarita Mojica to hear her story.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Great River Bridge Accident

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room

The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

