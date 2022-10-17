Read full article on original website
Michelle Riedle
4d ago
good we do not want those psychos and murderers out on the streets we want to feel safe
bcfhas
4d ago
But he’ll allow the cartel to move to a neighborhood near you
caliwifemom
4d ago
Might as well release her. The Governor releasing all those other violent criminals 🤷🏻♀️
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
This is California’s most fiercely contested political turf
East Bakersfield may be the most fiercely fought-over part of the state for the Nov. 8 election. Key races for U.S. House and the state Legislature overlap in the changing, mostly Latino area.
Meet the candidates for California Secretary of State
With the 2022 General Election quickly approaching, California voters are eager to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter most. One high-profile race is that of Secretary of State.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Bakersfield Channel
IN-DEPTH: California's 2022 Ballot Propositions: Proposition 1
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In California, many voters have already received their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections. This year, there are seven statewide ballot propositions to consider. As part of our election coverage, 23ABC will be taking an in-depth look at each of them. Proposition 1 is meant...
California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger
CORRECTION: The original version of this story misstated Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s endorsement. We regret the error. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara (D) is facing Republican challenger Robert Howell as he fights to keep his job Nov. 8. Lara, the son of immigrants, had been a state senator representing Long […]
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
Governor Newsom signs bill aimed at helping more students qualify for CalFresh
"They have to cut corners somewhere and we celebrate the governor making it so that they don’t have to cut corners on the food they eat," said Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO.
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
californiaglobe.com
A California Bill of Only Repeals
On occasion, in reading bills in the California Legislature, you find some unique measures. As readers know, a bill can add a new section of law, amend an existing section of law, repeal an existing section of law, or do a combination of those actions. Senate Bill 233, from the...
NBC Bay Area
Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop
The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
Bakersfield Channel
Since Colorado implemented pay transparency law, wages up 11.5%
COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you’re looking for a job in Colorado, take a closer look at the job posting and see if the pay aligns with your expectations. Employers in the state are being fined if they don’t provide that pay transparency. Since 2021 it has been the law and the standard in the state.
KCRA.com
Haven't received your California inflation relief payment? Here's an updated timeline
Nearly 3.5 million Californians have already received inflation relief payments promised earlier this year to help with increased gas and cost of living prices, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Earlier this year, the state Legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making...
