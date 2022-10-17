ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 23

Michelle Riedle
4d ago

good we do not want those psychos and murderers out on the streets we want to feel safe

Reply(1)
7
bcfhas
4d ago

But he’ll allow the cartel to move to a neighborhood near you

Reply(2)
17
caliwifemom
4d ago

Might as well release her. The Governor releasing all those other violent criminals 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(2)
5
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

