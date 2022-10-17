The financial sector is a cornerstone of the global digital economy. Every day, countless commercial and retail customers around the world depend on reliable access to critical services from financial sector institutions (FSIs). Any interruptions can bring business, and life as we know it, to a screeching halt and inflict severe wide-ranging consequences worldwide. The financial sector has always shown an understanding of this reality and is well-known for investing more in digital operational resiliency than virtually any other industry.

2 DAYS AGO