MultiBank Group Announces Two Additional Licenses in UAE and Singapore
MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, has consolidated its position as the world’s most regulated broker. MultiBank Group announced that its subsidiaries have been awarded coveted licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (“SCA”) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”).
Horizon Software Promotes Francois-Xavier Detourniere to Product Head
Horizon Software, an electronic trading and algorithmic technology solution provider, has promoted Francois-Xavier Detourniere to the position of Head of Product Management. The technology provider announced the promotion of Detourniere, who has been its Regional Director for Southeast Asia since September 2018, in a statement released on Friday. However, Detourniere’s...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Alan Samuel Joins Taskize as Global Sales Head
Taskize, a post-trade issue resolution network in the financial services industry, onboarded Alan Samuel as the Global Head of Sales. Based in London, he has already joined the company. “I am pleased to announce that I will be joining Taskize later this month as Head of Sales,” Samuel wrote on...
Alpha FX Appoints Tim Powell as a New CFO
Alpha FX Group (LON: AFX), a provider of FX risk management, accounts and payments solutions to corporates and institutions, announced the appointment of Tim Powell to its team. Powell will serve as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director of the Board. He will replace Tim Kidd as...
BUX’s Nathan Sage Joins CMC Markets as Equities Risk Trading Manager
CMC Markets, a London-headquartered brokerage group, has hired Nathan Sage as its Equities Risk Trading Manager. The executive announced his appointment with CMC Markets on Thursday in an update to his LinkedIn profile. Sage, who has over seven years of trading experience in FX, spreadbetting and contract for difference (CFD)...
Cypriot Consortium Closes SEPAGA Acquisition
The acquisition of SEPAGA, a Cypriot electronic payments company, by the consortium of Galatariotis Financial Holdings Limited, Panagiotis Ioannou, and Giorgos Petrakidis has been completed. Both Ioannou and Petrakidis are working for Microsoft. Ioannou is the Regional Director of the Public Sector for Multi-Country CEE, whereas Petrakidis is the Director...
IOSCO Appoints Belgium FMSA’s Jean-Paul Servais as Chair
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), has appointed Jean-Paul Servais, the Chairman of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), as its new Chair. Servais was appointed at the Annual Meeting of IOSCO held in Marrakech, Morocco, the global standard setter for securities regulation announced on Friday. IOSCO...
Equinix Commits $45M to Building Its Second Data Centre in Colombia
Equinix, a Nasdaq-listed digital infrastructure company, has dedicated $45 million to build its second data centre in Colombia. The new international business exchange data centre, to be based in Bogotá, will be launched during the first half of 2023, Equinix announced on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital...
Nuri (Previously Bitwala) Is Closing Down
Berlin-based Nuri (previously Bitwala) is shutting down its business as the digital bank failed to raise funds or find an acquirer. It cited the “tough economical & political environment of the past months” behind the drastic decision. Nuri is closing down its business operations. We ask our customers...
Celsius Network Reportedly Faces US Federal Investigation
A bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius Network is now facing a federal investigation in the United States due to its alleged operational irregularities, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday. “The number and extent of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities is significant: Celsius is apparently subject to enforcement...
CySEC Revokes ICF Membership of MPS, Finteractive and Two Others
On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced that it has withdrawn the Investors Compensation Fund membership of four companies: MPS Marketplace Securities, Sharelink Securities & Financial Services, Finteractive and Woodbrook Group. The Cyprus Investor Fund (CIF) licenses of all four companies were withdrawn earlier this year. The...
New Operational Resilience Regulations Loom amid Financial Sector’s Ongoing Outage Problem
The financial sector is a cornerstone of the global digital economy. Every day, countless commercial and retail customers around the world depend on reliable access to critical services from financial sector institutions (FSIs). Any interruptions can bring business, and life as we know it, to a screeching halt and inflict severe wide-ranging consequences worldwide. The financial sector has always shown an understanding of this reality and is well-known for investing more in digital operational resiliency than virtually any other industry.
FTX US Deal with Voyager Offers 72% Funds Recovery
According to court documents from this week, clients of the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital might have a chance to recover some of their funds. Under a preliminary deal with FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange regulated in the United States, customers may be able to obtain over 70% of their accounts' initial value.
CySEC Asks Maxigrid Clients to Submit ICF Compensation Claims
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC ) announced on Thursday the commencement of the compensation process under the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) for the clients of Maxigrid Ltd, which operates FX and CFDs broker brands, Dualix and AGM Markets. Now, the regulator has detailed the process of claiming compensation,...
Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product
N26, the German neobank headquartered in Berlin, announced on Thursday the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading product dubbed N26 Crypto. Austrian customers will be the first to test new functionalities via the N26 App, while other markets will be gradually added in the upcoming months. N26 Crypto offers access...
Yen plunge continues; UK inflation returns to double digits
Yen extends freefall as traders defy intervention warnings. Pound slides after UK inflation returns to double digits. Equities extend recovery on better earnings results. Intervention warnings intensify as dollar nears 150 yen. The US dollar traded slightly lower against most of the other major currencies on Tuesday but rebounded somewhat...
Wall Street breaks winning streak as Treasury yields rise
Wall Street in the red as yields hit fresh multi-year highs. Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday, breaking its two-day winning streak due to rising Treasury yields and weakness from earnings losers such as Abbott Laboratories more than offsetting strong gains from earnings winners like Netlix. The yield...
Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market
OANDA, a longtime player in the multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its platform for users in the United States. The crypto trading offering was launched in partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday. Crypto trading now available through OANDA!...
Consob Blocks 780 Illegal Platforms with the Latest Addition of Six
Consob, which regulates the financial market in Italy, published a new list on Thursday, blocking an additional six platforms for illegally offering financial services in the country. The names on the list are CMS Ltd, Clandestiny Group LLC, Cryptopay Limited, Axicapitals, Sureinvest and British Trade Limited. The new list came...
