Missing Bartholomew County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing Bartholomew County man was canceled after he was found safe. The Columbus Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Aaron Brenton. A statewide Silver Alert was issued around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 19 and canceled roughly four hours...
UPDATE: Missing McCordsville man found safe
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Hancock County have located a 44-year-old man who went missing from McCordsville early Thursday. Wayne Hurd was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and a statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday night. Early Friday, the alert was canceled. According to the McCordsville...
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
Pendleton mother found in Florida after kidnapping 3-year-old child, violating custody order
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County mother is in custody after kidnapping her 3-year-old child and violating a recent custody order. On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 7800 block of South Rose Bud Drive, near Interstate 69 and State Road 13, in Pendleton.
IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits. The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County. Police said it...
Police looking for missing Greenfield woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman. Amber Kendall Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to police. Greenfield police said she was reported missing in a Facebook post Wednesday. Guffey is 5...
Anderson police investigating death of 55-year-old man
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Tuesday. The man, later identified by the Anderson Police Department as 55-year-old Grover C. McPhaul, of Anderson, was found in the 1300 block of Locust Street, south of Nichol Avenue, shortly after noon on Oct. 18.
Man charged with reckless homicide for alleged role in deadly crash on Indianapolis' near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide for his alleged role in a crash that killed another man on Indianapolis' near north side in late September, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. Early on the morning of Sept. 29, Connor Gaskill allegedly ran a stop...
Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021, near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen, and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.
Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Police investigate double shooting at east Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment on the far east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson tells 13News two people were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive, near East 30th Street and North Post Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the...
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
IMPD: Death investigation underway after body found inside burning car on city's southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead in a car outside a southeast side grocery store following a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the Kroger in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a car fire.
Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery
FISHERS, Ind. — A Lawrence man is in jail after police arrested him for an armed robbery at a Fishers bank Oct. 11. Quinn Kellam, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, is believed to be responsible for the robbery. Police identified and arrested him Oct. 17 after an investigation led by the Fishers Police Department. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and IMPD SWAT also assisted in the investigation.
Cars caught driving on Monon Trail
While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
Muncie man found mentally incompetent to stand trial in mother's deadly stabbing
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the deadly stabbing of his mother. Myron Armstrong, 28, will be assessed in 90 days and then again every six months to determine if his mental status changes and he can assist in his defense.
