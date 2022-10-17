INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021, near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen, and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.

