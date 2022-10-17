ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

UPDATE: Missing McCordsville man found safe

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Hancock County have located a 44-year-old man who went missing from McCordsville early Thursday. Wayne Hurd was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and a statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday night. Early Friday, the alert was canceled. According to the McCordsville...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police looking for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman. Amber Kendall Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to police. Greenfield police said she was reported missing in a Facebook post Wednesday. Guffey is 5...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Anderson police investigating death of 55-year-old man

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Tuesday. The man, later identified by the Anderson Police Department as 55-year-old Grover C. McPhaul, of Anderson, was found in the 1300 block of Locust Street, south of Nichol Avenue, shortly after noon on Oct. 18.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021, near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen, and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery

FISHERS, Ind. — A Lawrence man is in jail after police arrested him for an armed robbery at a Fishers bank Oct. 11. Quinn Kellam, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, is believed to be responsible for the robbery. Police identified and arrested him Oct. 17 after an investigation led by the Fishers Police Department. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and IMPD SWAT also assisted in the investigation.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Cars caught driving on Monon Trail

While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy