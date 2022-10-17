Read full article on original website
Landscapers find car buried decades ago in the yard of San Francisco Bay Area home
A car was found buried Thursday in the yard of a home in the affluent town of Atherton in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Landscapers working in the yard discovered the car around 8:50 a.m. It had been buried below 4 to 5 feet of dirt and was thought to have been there since the 1990s, police said.
Car buried in backyard of Bay Area mansion has been there since 1990s: police
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
San Jose school bus with children on board fatally strikes scooter rider
Six dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting meth, vet says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple dogs have mistakenly ingested methamphetamine while out on a walk or at a dog park in San Jose, according to the hospital director at Med Vet Silicon Valley. The dogs allegedly ate meth off the ground, which could have killed them. David Espinal, who lives in south San Jose, […]
2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
East Bay police ask public’s help locating missing man
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are asking the public to keep on the lookout for a missing man. Jinbin Suk, pictured, “walked away from the area of Contra Costa Blvd and Taylor a short time ago,” police stated on Facebook at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. “He’s wearing a white jacket.” Suk is […]
Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
San Jose State Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While Riding Scooter
A San Jose State University football player died Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, officials said. Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old freshman from Southern California, was struck at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and East Reed streets, police said.
'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
A fresh look on lower Pacific: Six downtown Santa Cruz businesses you can’t miss
With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start making plans for the impending festivities. Luckily for you, Downtown Santa Cruz is bursting with new and exciting local establishments to fulfill every last one of your holiday needs. With new developments popping up around Pacific Avenue and Laurel,...
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
High-end athletic wear company temporarily closes doors in San Francisco over repeated break-ins
A high-end active wear company has closed its doors in San Francisco, saying it has been repeatedly targeted by organized shoplifters. The head of the company called San Francisco "a city of chaos."
Area Woman Charged With Cashing Unemployment Checks Using Identities of Scott Peterson and the ‘Yosemite Killer’
A former contractor at San Quentin Prison used the personal information of multiple inmates to pull in $145,000 worth of fraudulent EDD benefits over a two-year period, and one of the identities she used was that of Scott Peterson. OK, it may have been funny last year when we learned...
