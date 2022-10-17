ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose school bus with children on board fatally strikes scooter rider

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a person riding an electric scooter, early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, 15 students were on board the bus when it collided with a scooter...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Six dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting meth, vet says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple dogs have mistakenly ingested methamphetamine while out on a walk or at a dog park in San Jose, according to the hospital director at Med Vet Silicon Valley. The dogs allegedly ate meth off the ground, which could have killed them. David Espinal, who lives in south San Jose, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay police ask public’s help locating missing man

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are asking the public to keep on the lookout for a missing man. Jinbin Suk, pictured, “walked away from the area of Contra Costa Blvd and Taylor a short time ago,” police stated on Facebook at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. “He’s wearing a white jacket.” Suk is […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene

Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. Officials said the vehicle was possibly buried some time in the 1990s and was 4 to 5 feet underground. Cadaver dogs at the scene made slight indication of human remains though none have yet been found.
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE

