Luthor Twists The Knife In ‘Action Comics’ #1048 Preview
THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
Tales Of The Wild West: Previewing ‘About Snakes’ #4
Dirt confronts his past and the dreaded Dr. Tomb. It’s an old West shootout but Dirt’s psyche is the shooting range. Is he at fault for what happens to those he loves? Is his life worth them dying? Plus a talking vulture. About Snakes #4 is out now...
Death To The Doctor: Previewing ‘Deathstroke Inc.’ #14
Outgunned and overwhelmed, Deathstroke’s first mission takes a shocking and brutal turn as a new threat arises to steal his hit and his reward! Slade has to decide…live or fulfill his contract?. Deathstroke Inc. #14 is out Tuesday 25th October from DC Comics.
Preview: Explore Crunch Culture And Its Casualties In ‘It Took Luke’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of It Took Luke, dropping next week from writer Mark Bouchard and artist Bayleigh Underwood. ‘Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties. LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck...
Cat Attack: Previewing ‘Lovecraft Unknown Kadath’ #2 From Ablaze
“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” –H.P. Lovecraft. An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you’ve read before. Rescued from his would-be captors and returned...
‘The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Azure’ Releases March 14th
Falcom and NIS America have confirmed the release date for the next Legend of Heroes game, Trails to Azure. The second game in the Crossbell duology, Trails to Azure follows up on the events of Trails from Zero. Of course, fans have been waiting on the Crossbell duology since they released in the early 2010s for the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita.
Review: ‘X-Men’ #16 Heads Back Into The Vault
Easily one of the best stories of the last three years of X-Men has been the recurring motif and evolution of the Vault. The artificial world full of post-humans has claimed three of the X-Men’s best. In X-Men #16, Forge leads the team back into the Vault, hoping to save one of their own.
Image Comics Announces ‘Saga’/’Blade Runner’ Mash-Up ‘Black Cloak’ From Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren
Eisner Award winning writer Kelly Thompson (Black Widow, Captain Marvel) and artist Meredith McClaren (Jem & the Holograms, Super Fun Sexy Times, Hinges) are launching a new mystery/fantasy mashup with Black Cloak from Image Comics. Here’s the full synopsis as well as a first look:. “Blade Runner style mixes...
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2304: Target’s On Hershey
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better – 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Five thrill-powered stories continuing in the Prog this week – sci-fi in Mega-City One, a swinging simian, magical noir, post-apocalyptic nightmares, and the cold creeping into the bones down in Antarctic City.
‘Sea Serpent’s Heir’ Book One Reviewed
Unaware that she’s at the center of a prophecy, Aella has a lot of catching up to do, and fast — the Church of the First Light have made up their minds and would rather see her dead than risk the return of Xir. Self-assured world building and...
Schitt Happens: Previewing ‘Justice Warriors’ #5
“In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls “all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be,” Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City’s ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.”
Exclusive Cover Reveal: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Quick Stops’ #3
In a Comicon exclusive, Dark Horse Comics has revealed the covers to Quick Stops. Kevin Smith, artist Tango, and letterer Andrew Thomas. We also have an exclusive look at the Local Comic Shop Day Variant of Quick Stops #1, dropping November 2, 2022 from Smith and artist Jeremy Simser.
Dynamite Unveils ‘Darkwing Duck’ Covers To Own The Night This January
This January, Darkwing Duck returns to own the night in the pages of comic books published by Dynamite. To celebrate the daring duck of mystery’s imminent return, the company revealed a number of variant covers for the series first issue on Thursday. David Nakayama takes point with a profile...
Preview: Dark Horse Books Presents Kentaro Miura’s Final Volume Of ‘Berserk’
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Volume 41 TPB, dropping next week from the late Kentaro Miura. ‘The world of manga was devastated by the May 2021 death of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura. But Miura-sensei left behind one final volume to cap his thirty-plus-year commitment to his signature vision, a fitting curtain call for the beloved series, filled with joy, sadness, and laughter.
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #2
Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they’ve ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ’em! Strap in, soldiers, it’s you against the world…of the dead!
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
New ‘Helluva Boss’ Episode Takes The Gang To Hollywood
In this latest episode of Helluva Boss, Octavia steals the Grimoire and accidentally wind up in Hollywood. The series continues to balance raunchy comedy with more intimate character growth. We also get a look at some of the cast in their dashing human forms. Vivziepop and company sure know how to give the people what they want!
Image Comics Announces ‘Inferno Girl Red’ And A First Look
Inferno Girl Red by artist Erica D’urso (The Mighty Valkyries) and writer Mat Groom (Self/Made, Ultraman) is coming to Image Comics in January 2023. A new character who original debuted in the crowdfunded graphic novel Inferno Girl Red and joins the Massive-Verse in her own three-issue miniseries. For more...
First Look: A Desperate Mission In ‘We Only Find Them When They’re Dead’ #14
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #14, the penultimate issue in their sci-fi epic from writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo with color assistance by Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The action of the final arc heats up...
