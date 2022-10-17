Twitter And Instagram Restricted Kanye West Because Of Antisemitism So Now He’s Buying The Conservative App Parler

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
buzzfeednews.com
Balenciaga Officially Severed Ties With Kanye West
Balenciaga’s partnership with Kanye West is officially over. Kanye — now known as Ye — has a long history with the French fashion house, largely due to his close relationship with its creative director, Demna. Demna and his brother, Guram Gvasalia, were enlisted to consult on Ye’s...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
buzzfeednews.com
Does This Pancake Look Like Elon Musk To You?
Here is a pancake that looks kind of like Elon Musk:. Our world is full of wonders great and small. There’s the majesty of a double rainbow over the Rocky Mountains. A baby fawn taking its first steps moments after birth. Or the visage of Tesla CEO and Delaware chancery court’s most wanted appearing in a humble flapjack.
buzzfeednews.com
🚨 The James Corden Vs. Balthazar Restaurant Feud Is BACK ON 🚨
I can't quite believe this, you guys. I'm shaking as I type it, but it appears the messiest feud of the year is back on. Not, Kanye vs. Pete or Olivia vs. Florence. I'm talking James Corden vs. French restaurant. For those just catching up, on Monday, New York restaurateur...
buzzfeednews.com
I’m Bleaching My Hair Blonde And Yes, I Might Be Having A Gay Crisis
At first, the thoughts crept in slowly. I’d try to shake them, but I soon found myself haunted by voices growing ever louder. I could hear Chris Messina on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes whispering. Riz Ahmed in the 2019 film Sound of Metal seemed to be speaking directly to me. By the time Ryan Gosling appeared in his first image as Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie, the voices were practically screaming.
buzzfeednews.com
Planning On Dressing Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween This Year? Don't.
EBay has banned the sale of costumes inspired by the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the run-up to Halloween for violating its policy on violence and violent criminals. A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the selling platform was actively removing these listings and that they were “prohibited,” although some listings are still active at the time of publication.
buzzfeednews.com
The Notorious Kiwi Farms Is Back Online
On Sept. 3, internet services provider Cloudflare announced that it was terminating its business relationship with Kiwi Farms, a website with a reputation for fomenting harassment campaigns and fostering an environment of hate. The decision came after weeks of social media pressure led by one of the site’s targets: a trans Twitch streamer named Clara “Keffals” Sorrenti, who was the victim of escalating targeted harassment after her personal information was posted on Kiwi Farms.
buzzfeednews.com
A Major Content House In New York City, Ur Mom’s House, Has Splintered
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. At the end of March, I wrote a profile of Ur Mom’s House, a group of YouTubers living together in New York City, that began: “YouTuber Elliot Choy’s apartment is huge.” That is no longer true.
