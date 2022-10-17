As for me (myself); I have the same philosophy re tattoos, extreme hair styles like shaving/mohawks), piercings, body modifications (which includes hormones). All wait till after 18. Then those choices are adult choices that one can make. If it's not regretted then great but either way they live with those choices for their life time. The other issue about insurance policies; I don't have a stand. If you can afford to do it then you should be able to. As long as you know you will have to live with it. If it's against your religion then that is between you & your beliefs. Don't force others to be in your faith. Signed by a Libertarian who doesn't berate people for being different.
Related
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting in Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors opposing Biden administration union contract rule
'Changed my life': Trans teen testifies against nation's first ban on gender-affirming care
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
Early voters in Arizona midterms report harassment by poll watchers
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Judge says Trump knew his voter fraud numbers were false, orders ex-lawyer to give more emails to Jan. 6 committee
Sen. Lindsey Graham seeks emergency relief from Supreme Court on Georgia case
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
'That's my check': Walker acknowledges giving $700 to his ex, but denies her claim he knew it was for an abortion
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
Voters in battleground states prefer Republican House candidates over Democrats by 6%, survey says
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5