Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Opinion | Please, young people, shock us with massive turnout
Those of us in school before the Vietnam War were told that America never lost wars, and that was just one part of our nation’s perfection. We lived in the land of freedom and opportunity. We made no mistakes, or at least none worth studying in class. That whitewashing...
captimes.com
State Debate: Those spreading lies need to be confronted, insists the Racine Journal Times
A message must be sent to those spreading lies, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It may be awhile before the parents of the kids killed in the Sandy Hook massacre get a red cent from Alex Jones, but the system needs to be relentless in pursuing compensation for what he caused these victims, the paper adds.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
captimes.com
Groups push back on 'threats to democracy' ahead of November election
With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots. In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy...
captimes.com
State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone
The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
WBUR
The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate
Michigan Public Radio's Rick Pluta joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor's race, along with abortion rights and inflation. Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now's host Anthony Brooks to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
captimes.com
Michels on abortion ban: 'I will never arrest a doctor,' but cops should
When gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he wouldn’t arrest doctors for violating Wisconsin’s abortion ban, he meant it — literally. Michels was asked during a Tuesday Q&A at the Milwaukee Rotary Club whether the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure should remain in place. Michels has...
captimes.com
COVID relief measures kept families out of poverty yet racial disparities persist in Wisconsin
Through the COVID-19 crisis, pandemic relief measures like the federal child tax credit and earned income tax credit helped families make ends meet despite spikes in unemployment. At the same time, racial disparities in poverty rates haven’t budged. Kids Forward, an organization focused on promoting access to opportunity for...
CBS 58
Tim Michels says he will accept Nov. election results after not fully committing
MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republican governor candidate Tim Michels said he'd "certainly" accept the results of the November election after not fully committing and embracing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods of widespread voter fraud. Michels, who's endorsed by Trump, responded to CBS 58's question on Tuesday whether he'd accept...
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’
MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
captimes.com
Letter | Wisconsin GOP candidates represent extreme right
Dear Editor: I am scared to death that in the November election Wisconsin, a purple state, will elect a U.S. senator, attorney general and governor who are all aligned with ex-President Donald Trump, and won't even recognize after two years that Biden, a Democrat, won the election. Republicans running in our state elections all represent the extreme right of the Republican Party.
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
captimes.com
A snowball's chance in Sun Prairie: Fight ban thrown out
What’s a Wisconsin winter without a snowball fight? But in Sun Prairie, it had technically been a violation of a local ordinance to partake in the classic winter activity — until Tuesday. Following in the steps of cities like Madison and Wausau, Sun Prairie decriminalized snowball throwing at...
Comments / 0