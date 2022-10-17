ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Opinion | Please, young people, shock us with massive turnout

Those of us in school before the Vietnam War were told that America never lost wars, and that was just one part of our nation’s perfection. We lived in the land of freedom and opportunity. We made no mistakes, or at least none worth studying in class. That whitewashing...
Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail

Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
Groups push back on 'threats to democracy' ahead of November election

With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots. In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy...
State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone

The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Letter | Wisconsin GOP candidates represent extreme right

Dear Editor: I am scared to death that in the November election Wisconsin, a purple state, will elect a U.S. senator, attorney general and governor who are all aligned with ex-President Donald Trump, and won't even recognize after two years that Biden, a Democrat, won the election. Republicans running in our state elections all represent the extreme right of the Republican Party.
A snowball's chance in Sun Prairie: Fight ban thrown out

What’s a Wisconsin winter without a snowball fight? But in Sun Prairie, it had technically been a violation of a local ordinance to partake in the classic winter activity — until Tuesday. Following in the steps of cities like Madison and Wausau, Sun Prairie decriminalized snowball throwing at...
