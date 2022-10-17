Cottage Grove, Tenn.–It was a perfect night Thursday night for chili, fresh baked pies and fellowship at Cottage Grove Cardinal Park at the Fall Festival. Folks from the community gathered together and enjoyed eight different selections of chili from local residents who provided 2 gallons of chili (at least) for everyone. The event included the chili cook-off and several other fall activities and was hosted by Justin Ingram who recently moved to Cottage Grove with his family after purchasing the old Cottage Grove School and are now using the building as their home. He said, “We are excited to be part of the community and have this opportunity tonight.” (David Jackson photo).

COTTAGE GROVE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO