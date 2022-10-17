Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
State FCCLA President Visits Dresden High School
Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).
radionwtn.com
Henry County High Partners In Upward Bound Tri-State
MURRAY, Ky. – The Murray State University Upward Bound Tri-State has announced the U.S. Department of Education has extended a grant in the amount of $297,601 each year for the next five years totaling roughly 1.5 million dollars. The target schools that are partnered with Murray State during the...
radionwtn.com
Ibsen’s “Ghosts” To Be Perform At Murray State
Murray, Ky. – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present Ghosts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 – 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. One o the student performers is Duncan Hollis, freshman Theatre major from Union City.
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Club Busy At All-Day Mexican Dinner
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Convention Center was a busy place all day Thursday for the Kiwanis Club of Paris-Lakeway’s annual Mexican dinner. The dinner was served in two shifts–over the noon hour and late afternoon into the evening–to give everyone plenty of time to partake. Proceeds this year were given to Henry County Helping Hand in honor of the late Fred McLean. In photo, Don Ridgeway, Gerald Howard, Clint Davis and Jack Veazey were among the volunteers on hand to serve everyone. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Early Voting Period Starts Slow
Paris, Tenn.–Early voting started slow in Henry County Wednesday, with 226 voting in-person at the two voting sites (with 395 total including the in-person, absentee and nursing home voters). Early voting for the November 8 election runs through Thursday, November 3. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said, “We were pretty busy in the morning, but it tapered off in the afternoon.” In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school. Hours are: at the Election Commission: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. At TCAT: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Perfect Night For Chili At Cottage Grove Fall Fest
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–It was a perfect night Thursday night for chili, fresh baked pies and fellowship at Cottage Grove Cardinal Park at the Fall Festival. Folks from the community gathered together and enjoyed eight different selections of chili from local residents who provided 2 gallons of chili (at least) for everyone. The event included the chili cook-off and several other fall activities and was hosted by Justin Ingram who recently moved to Cottage Grove with his family after purchasing the old Cottage Grove School and are now using the building as their home. He said, “We are excited to be part of the community and have this opportunity tonight.” (David Jackson photo).
radionwtn.com
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker, 95 of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, July 20, 1927, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Forrest Davidson and the late Margaret Taylor Davidson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister: Diana Collins; a great-granddaughter: Eleanor Koeppel; and a granddaughter-in-law, Becky Gill.
radionwtn.com
Mildred Vaughan
Mrs. Mildred Vaughan, 83, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born Thursday, April 6, 1939, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Darrel and Geneva Burke Kingins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Malcolm Kingins.
radionwtn.com
Sweets For The Sweet At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–At Friday’s Noon On The Square in downtown Paris, Mallorie Hutson, left, hands out mints from Sally Lane’s Candy Farm to Paris Vice Mayor Jackie Jones. Weather was perfect for the performance by the Ray Lewis Band. Perry’s BBQ provided meals of fried bologna, BBQ, chips, dessert and drink for everyone. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
radionwtn.com
Noon On Square: Ray Lewis Band, Perry’s BBQ
Paris, Tenn.–The Ray Lewis Band will perform at this week’s Noon On The Square with Perry’s BBQ providing lunch for everyone. Noon On The Square is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 21. The annual event is held each Friday in October and is sponsored...
radionwtn.com
Atkins-Porter Halloween PAWty Draws Dozens
Paris, Tenn.–Jenny Johnsonius and her pup ‘Rip’ were prepared for Saturday’s Tennessee Volunteers victory at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Halloween PAWty at the A-P Dog Park. Jenny and Rip also won Best in Class in the Small Breed category at the contest. Dozens of dogs and their...
radionwtn.com
Collegiate Bass Fishing Series Featured On National Television
Buchanan, Tenn.–Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest growing segments of competitive bass fishing in the country. Thousands of anglers representing hundreds of teams ranging from California, up to Michigan, and all the way down to Florida compete in close to 100 college fishing events each year, including national tournaments at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake.
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
Comments / 0