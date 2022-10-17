ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Disaster Recovery Center opens in DeSoto County

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in DeSoto County.

It is open at the DeSoto Library located at 125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, Fl 34266, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The phone line is every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or another service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply, visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Interpretation services and translated materials are available at these centers to help you communicate in the language with which you feel most comfortable.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
