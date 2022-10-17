ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Offer Delivers $100 In Free Bets For Early Signup

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’re just a few months away from the launch of online sports betting in Ohio, but sports bettors in the state can begin earning today thanks to the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer, which delivers $100 in free bets to all new players who pre-register for an account.
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET Serves Up $1000 Promo Offer for Chiefs & CFB Week 8

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a great time to be a sports bettor in Kansas, with all four major sports in action and the Chiefs for to another strong start. It’s an even better time to be a sports bettor in the Sunflower State thanks to the BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET, which is providing all new players with a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
NC man buys 3 tickets to honor Dale Earnhardt and No. 3 won big

A Dale Earnhardt fan playing the $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery game for the first time bought three tickets in tribute to his hero, and it scored him a jackpot, NC lottery officials said Thursday. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5. I chose Quick Pick three...
Here are the NC high school football players of the week from Week 9

Here are the N.C. high school football players of the week from Week 9. Watch them announced live, as the “Grices Gems” on Talking Preps NC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer webpages and social media outlets. This week’s episode is...
Rutgers looking for 3rd straight trip to NCAA Tournament

Rutgers is no longer wondering whether this will be the year it gets back to the NCAA Tournament. After 30 years of wondering, the Scarlet Knights ended that skid in 2021. Coach Steve Pikiell and his players followed that up with another bid last season and now seek their third straight.
