Kanawha County, WV

Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
I-79 South crash snarls traffic near Elkview after vehicle goes over embankment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled on Interstate 79 South Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after a vehicle went over an embankment. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m. near mile marker 13. Southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at the Clendenin exit, but one lane reopened about 5 p.m.
Kanawha County Board of Education approves policy to ease substitute teacher shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — To deal with a shortage and get more substitute teachers in local classrooms, the Kanawha County Board of Education is working to change policies for retired teachers. On Thursday, board members passed a policy that would allow retired teachers to work longer periods as substitutes.
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
Key GOP W.Va. lawmakers say they would reject any vaccine mandate for school children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommended Thursday that children should get the COVID vaccine. False claims suggesting it would automatically mandate the vaccine for all schoolchildren spread widely online and key GOP lawmakers were swamped with concerns by West Virginia parents. But the CDC doesn't have the authority to set school immunization requirements. That's a decision left to the states. But even the CDC recommendation seems as dead in the Mountain State as the 7,487 mostly older West Virginians killed by the virus.
Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
Active COVID cases, hospitalizations hold steady in W.Va.; no new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations related to the virus held steady in West Virginia on Friday, with no new deaths reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release that active virus cases were at 875 – up seven from the previous day. DHHR officials also said there were 253 new cases since the last update.
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
New Charleston job center aims to lower unemployment rate post pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The grand opening of the new American Job Center of Kanawha County -- designed to be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs assistance starting a career -- was held Tuesday. The building houses many organizations including Jobs and Hope West Virginia, Workforce West Virginia...
