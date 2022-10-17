Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
wchstv.com
I-79 South crash snarls traffic near Elkview after vehicle goes over embankment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled on Interstate 79 South Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after a vehicle went over an embankment. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m. near mile marker 13. Southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at the Clendenin exit, but one lane reopened about 5 p.m.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County woman convicted, sentenced to prison for setting wildfire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting a wildfire that burned one-tenth of an acre of forested land, the West Virginia Division of Forestry said. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires...
wchstv.com
Special Kanawha County Commission meeting set to test voting equipment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The November election is right around the corner, and early voting kicks off on Wed. Oct. 26. The Kanawha County Commission will have a public test of equipment on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to make sure all the equipment works properly. The test is also...
wchstv.com
Human remains discovered at scene of camper fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a fire that engulfed a camper in Fayette County, and human remains were discovered inside once the fire was put out, the sheriff’s office said. The Oak Hill Fire Department battled the fire at the fifth-wheel style camper about 1:30...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Board of Education approves policy to ease substitute teacher shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — To deal with a shortage and get more substitute teachers in local classrooms, the Kanawha County Board of Education is working to change policies for retired teachers. On Thursday, board members passed a policy that would allow retired teachers to work longer periods as substitutes.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News to broadcast, stream Town Hall Oct. 25 on W.Va. constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s not as easy as counting 1, 2, 3 and 4 when it comes to understanding the proposed constitutional amendments that go by those numbers and will be on the West Virginia ballot in November. Eyewitness News will air a 30-minute “Your Voice Your...
wchstv.com
School officials say carbon monoxide levels return to normal at Gauley River Elementary
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:20 p.m., 10/19/22. The Nicholas County Board of Education says that carbon monoxide levels at Gauley River Elementary have returned to normal levels. School officials said that students were moved from some classrooms and after-school programs were canceled as a precaution after rising...
wchstv.com
Key GOP W.Va. lawmakers say they would reject any vaccine mandate for school children
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommended Thursday that children should get the COVID vaccine. False claims suggesting it would automatically mandate the vaccine for all schoolchildren spread widely online and key GOP lawmakers were swamped with concerns by West Virginia parents. But the CDC doesn't have the authority to set school immunization requirements. That's a decision left to the states. But even the CDC recommendation seems as dead in the Mountain State as the 7,487 mostly older West Virginians killed by the virus.
wchstv.com
'Anniversary' ambulance unveiled to celebrate 50 years of ambulance service in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty years of helping people in emergency situations was marked in the capital city with the unveiling of an ambulance showcasing the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service ambulances – orange and white. Representatives of the city of Charleston and the Charleston...
wchstv.com
Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases, hospitalizations hold steady in W.Va.; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations related to the virus held steady in West Virginia on Friday, with no new deaths reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release that active virus cases were at 875 – up seven from the previous day. DHHR officials also said there were 253 new cases since the last update.
wchstv.com
Hunters asked to report anything suspicious as missing woman search continues
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the search for a woman missing in Mason County since February continues, the sheriff’s office is asking for hunters to report any unusual disturbances in places they are hunting or scouting. “If you see something that appears to be out of place...
wchstv.com
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
POLL: Should West Virginia kids be required to get COVID vaccines before attending school?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kids must get a number of immunizations before attending school, and a panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending more – COVID vaccines. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you think West Virginia schoolchildren should be required to have the...
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
wchstv.com
New Charleston job center aims to lower unemployment rate post pandemic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The grand opening of the new American Job Center of Kanawha County -- designed to be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs assistance starting a career -- was held Tuesday. The building houses many organizations including Jobs and Hope West Virginia, Workforce West Virginia...
wchstv.com
Former Kanawha County volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling money from the department. Steven “PJ” Johnson, 51, is accused of embezzling at least $4,500 from the fire department in 2019, a criminal complaint said.
