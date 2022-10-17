CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommended Thursday that children should get the COVID vaccine. False claims suggesting it would automatically mandate the vaccine for all schoolchildren spread widely online and key GOP lawmakers were swamped with concerns by West Virginia parents. But the CDC doesn't have the authority to set school immunization requirements. That's a decision left to the states. But even the CDC recommendation seems as dead in the Mountain State as the 7,487 mostly older West Virginians killed by the virus.

