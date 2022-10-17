Read full article on original website
Hillcrest vice principal celebrates Vols win in fashion
It has been a sad week for Alabama fans after the 49-52 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Now that the start of the work week has begun Bama fans are reluctantly going to work and school trying to look forward to the team’s next match-up against the Bulldogs from Mississippi State. That did not stop this Tennessee graduate in enemy territory from keeping the loss in the minds of these grieving Crimson Tide fans.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 20, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Jimmy St. John, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Plowman Road in Gordo. St. John is wanted on fraudulent use of a credit/debit card charges. Kelvin Washington, 58, is...
Tuscaloosa County Commission: Sipsey Valley getting funds for basketball uniforms
Playing sports can be expensive. That’s why Tuscaloosa County Commissioners are stepping up to help students at one area high school. On Wednesday morning, commissioners approved $8,000 in funding for Sipsey Valley High School. That money will pay for uniforms for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams.
Local superintendents give updates on status of education
It was a lively morning at Bryant Conference Center for the annual education summit hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Community members, government officials, business leaders and others came together to hear what the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems are doing and the improvements they’re planning.
Tuscaloosa City School Board unveils new grant for safety
The Tuscaloosa City School Board announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million grant which will be used to enhance funding for safety in the schools. Superintendent Mike Daria said the grant, known as Project SAFE, was applied for years ago. It will be used for adding to existing safety protocols within the school system.
Thousands of dollars raised in Walk to End Alzheimer’s
West Alabama’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event was held at Snow Hinton Park on Sunday, Oct. 16. WVUA 23’s own Jabaree Prewitt was the emcee for the event. The walk served as a celebration of all of the funding raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, which goes toward research, care and support for people and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Tuscaloosa County Commission: 16 families getting help with water connection fees
The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved assisting 16 families living on Ridge Road with their water connection fees. The $9,600 from the commission will be given to Citizens Water, meaning the residents who are getting water service at their homes will only have to pay $450 for the connection.
Seeing blue Halloween buckets? Here’s what they mean
Halloween is right around the corner and so is the tradition of trick-or-treating. But Halloween doesn’t look the same for everyone. We are all pretty used to the normal Halloween night traditions when it comes to trick-or-treating. Kids ring the doorbell, say “trick-or-treat” and quickly receive some form of sugar-filled treat.
Los Tarascos tip jar thief caught on camera
It’s no secret that many service workers make most of their income from tips. That makes this crime extra infuriating for the employees who lost money after a man swiped their tip jar Monday night at Los Tarascos on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. “It’s physically and emotionally exhausting to...
