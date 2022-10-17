ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvua23.com

Thousands of dollars raised in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

West Alabama’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event was held at Snow Hinton Park on Sunday, Oct. 16. WVUA 23’s own Jabaree Prewitt was the emcee for the event. The walk served as a celebration of all of the funding raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, which goes toward research, care and support for people and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Seeing blue Halloween buckets? Here’s what they mean

Halloween is right around the corner and so is the tradition of trick-or-treating. But Halloween doesn’t look the same for everyone. We are all pretty used to the normal Halloween night traditions when it comes to trick-or-treating. Kids ring the doorbell, say “trick-or-treat” and quickly receive some form of sugar-filled treat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Local superintendents give updates on status of education

It was a lively morning at Bryant Conference Center for the annual education summit hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Community members, government officials, business leaders and others came together to hear what the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems are doing and the improvements they’re planning.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

POW Alex Drueke honored by Tuscaloosa City Council

TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox honored former prisoner of war Alex Drueke during Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. Maddox presented a proclamation dedicated to Drueke’s sacrifice and dedication to Ukraine and its people. Drueke was taken into custody by Russian forces in June and held for 104 days...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Los Tarascos tip jar thief caught on camera

It’s no secret that many service workers make most of their income from tips. That makes this crime extra infuriating for the employees who lost money after a man swiped their tip jar Monday night at Los Tarascos on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. “It’s physically and emotionally exhausting to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Hillcrest vice principal celebrates Vols win in fashion

It has been a sad week for Alabama fans after the 49-52 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Now that the start of the work week has begun Bama fans are reluctantly going to work and school trying to look forward to the team’s next match-up against the Bulldogs from Mississippi State. That did not stop this Tennessee graduate in enemy territory from keeping the loss in the minds of these grieving Crimson Tide fans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Classic rock band Chicago in Tuscaloosa on Friday

Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful classic rock bands of all time, is coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this Friday, Oct. 21. The band started up in 1967 and this is its 55th year of performances. Chicago has played a concert every year since its formation, has sold more 100 100 million records and has won numerous music awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy