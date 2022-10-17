Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thousands of dollars raised in Walk to End Alzheimer’s
West Alabama’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event was held at Snow Hinton Park on Sunday, Oct. 16. WVUA 23’s own Jabaree Prewitt was the emcee for the event. The walk served as a celebration of all of the funding raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, which goes toward research, care and support for people and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Tuscaloosa County Commission: 16 families getting help with water connection fees
The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved assisting 16 families living on Ridge Road with their water connection fees. The $9,600 from the commission will be given to Citizens Water, meaning the residents who are getting water service at their homes will only have to pay $450 for the connection.
Seeing blue Halloween buckets? Here’s what they mean
Halloween is right around the corner and so is the tradition of trick-or-treating. But Halloween doesn’t look the same for everyone. We are all pretty used to the normal Halloween night traditions when it comes to trick-or-treating. Kids ring the doorbell, say “trick-or-treat” and quickly receive some form of sugar-filled treat.
Local superintendents give updates on status of education
It was a lively morning at Bryant Conference Center for the annual education summit hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Community members, government officials, business leaders and others came together to hear what the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems are doing and the improvements they’re planning.
Curious about the amendments on the Nov. 8 ballots? Voter forum Thursday will explain
Several West Alabama leaders are coming together Thursday and offering voters a guide on the 10 amendments you’ll see on your ballot when Alabama heads to the polls for midterm elections Nov. 8. The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, the Tuscaloosa-West Alabama Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and...
POW Alex Drueke honored by Tuscaloosa City Council
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox honored former prisoner of war Alex Drueke during Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. Maddox presented a proclamation dedicated to Drueke’s sacrifice and dedication to Ukraine and its people. Drueke was taken into custody by Russian forces in June and held for 104 days...
Los Tarascos tip jar thief caught on camera
It’s no secret that many service workers make most of their income from tips. That makes this crime extra infuriating for the employees who lost money after a man swiped their tip jar Monday night at Los Tarascos on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. “It’s physically and emotionally exhausting to...
Tuscaloosa County Commission: Sipsey Valley getting funds for basketball uniforms
Playing sports can be expensive. That’s why Tuscaloosa County Commissioners are stepping up to help students at one area high school. On Wednesday morning, commissioners approved $8,000 in funding for Sipsey Valley High School. That money will pay for uniforms for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams.
Hillcrest vice principal celebrates Vols win in fashion
It has been a sad week for Alabama fans after the 49-52 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Now that the start of the work week has begun Bama fans are reluctantly going to work and school trying to look forward to the team’s next match-up against the Bulldogs from Mississippi State. That did not stop this Tennessee graduate in enemy territory from keeping the loss in the minds of these grieving Crimson Tide fans.
Classic rock band Chicago in Tuscaloosa on Friday
Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful classic rock bands of all time, is coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this Friday, Oct. 21. The band started up in 1967 and this is its 55th year of performances. Chicago has played a concert every year since its formation, has sold more 100 100 million records and has won numerous music awards.
