KATU.com

Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
kptv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
KATU.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County

Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
KATU.com

Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
KATU.com

Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Mollala Pioneer

Highway 211 wreck claims a life

Investigators find about 20 pounds of packaged marijuana at the scene of the Tuesday night accidentThe Molalla Fire District helped respond to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night that claimed the life of one person and left two others injured. At about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 211 near milepost 9. According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, driven by Francisco Torres, 22, of Modesto, California, left its lane, exited the road on the northbound shoulder and hit a tree. Once on the...
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody

Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Tribune

Two dead in stabbing and crash early Monday

Portland police investigating fatalities in different parts of town hours apart.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
KATU.com

Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
