KATU.com
Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
kptv.com
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
KATU.com
Vancouver man arrested on Interstate Bridge, accused of shooting at ex-wife's home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of shooting into his ex-wife’s home in the Hazel Dell area led law enforcement on a car chase Thursday night that ended with his arrest on the Interstate Bridge, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert E. Mitchell, 55, of Vancouver,...
KATU.com
Sheriff: Beaverton man cuts neighbor, threatens to kill someone else based on their race
Deputies arrested a 34-year-old on bias crime charge after he allegedly cut his neighbor with a knife and threatened to kill another person “based on [his] perception of their race,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 5 p.m. Thursday on reports...
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
KATU.com
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Father arrested, accused of torturing his malnourished 5-year-old daughter
A Portland father is facing more than three dozen charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, after a child abuse pediatrician determined his 5-year-old daughter had been tortured.
Investigation underway after officers find person dead in Old Town
Authorities announced a death investigation is underway after reportedly finding a person dead Wednesday morning in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.
KATU.com
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
KATU.com
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
Highway 211 wreck claims a life
Investigators find about 20 pounds of packaged marijuana at the scene of the Tuesday night accidentThe Molalla Fire District helped respond to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night that claimed the life of one person and left two others injured. At about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 211 near milepost 9. According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, driven by Francisco Torres, 22, of Modesto, California, left its lane, exited the road on the northbound shoulder and hit a tree. Once on the...
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody
Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
Two dead in stabbing and crash early Monday
Portland police investigating fatalities in different parts of town hours apart.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
KATU.com
Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
