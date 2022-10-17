ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem man injured when pickup truck falls on top of him

A Salem man has been airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis Hospital late Thursday night after a jack slipped and his pickup truck fell on top of him. Salem Assistant Fire Chief Jim Cerny says Thomas Sill had been working on the pickup in his front yard in the 600 block of South Franklin when the jack slipped. A rear wheel of the truck had been removed.
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021

A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
MARION COUNTY, IL
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary

Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
CENTRALIA, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
SALEM, IL
2022 10/28 – Danny Lee Wimberly

Danny Lee Wimberly, 70, of Centralia passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born January 26, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Benjamin James Wimberly and Evelyn Mae (Pearce) Wimberly. He married Linda Kay (Sommers) Wimberly in January of 1981 and she survives him in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 10/22 – Robert Holston

Robert Holston, age 72 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
CENTRALIA, IL
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem

Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
SALEM, IL
Kinmundy Haunted Woods and Cabins set for this and next weekend

The Kinmundy Log Cabin Village has once again been converted into the Haunted Woods and Cabins for the Halloween Season. The Haunted village will be open from seven to 11 this Friday and Saturday evening and next Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10. Proceeds from the event go to help...
KINMUNDY, IL
Lady Cats Fall To Marion On Senior Night, SC Moves To 25-7 With Win At Olney — Prep Volleyball

The Salem Lady Wildcats dropped their Senior Night home match with Marion in straight sets 19-25, 22-25 to fall to 9-15 on the season. The night began with the freshmen winning 21-6, 21-11 to improve to 10-5. The JV is 11-7 with their 3 set win (22-25, 25-20, 15-14). Salem returns to action on Thursday at Roxana. Salem honored seniors Kenadie Hancock as well a foreign exchange senior Alessia Rossi.
SALEM, IL
Lady Bobcats Fall To TTown

The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats fell to 1-1 on the season dropping their first home game of the season last night to Teutopolis 42-17. The JV also were defeated 38-18. Salem will host Aviston Thursday night.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
Indian Eagles Win Varsity Opener

The North Wamac/Irvington Indian Eagles won their first game of the season 73-23 over Ashley. Dameon Wooden finished with 24 and Azlynn Witthaus-Strait added 16 in the win. The JV also won 46-16. Cooper Teaff had 20 and Andrew Grawe 11.
IRVINGTON, IL

