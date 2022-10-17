Read full article on original website
Salem Grade School Board gives final approval to land purchase and gets construction update
The Salem Grade School Board signed off on final contract approval Thursday night to purchase nearly seven acres of land along their north side property line. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Foppe says the board is buying the land from the Hotze family for $69,700. “We just feel it’s important to capture...
Salem man injured when pickup truck falls on top of him
A Salem man has been airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis Hospital late Thursday night after a jack slipped and his pickup truck fell on top of him. Salem Assistant Fire Chief Jim Cerny says Thomas Sill had been working on the pickup in his front yard in the 600 block of South Franklin when the jack slipped. A rear wheel of the truck had been removed.
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
2022 10/28 – Danny Lee Wimberly
Danny Lee Wimberly, 70, of Centralia passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born January 26, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Benjamin James Wimberly and Evelyn Mae (Pearce) Wimberly. He married Linda Kay (Sommers) Wimberly in January of 1981 and she survives him in Centralia.
2022 10/22 – Robert Holston
Robert Holston, age 72 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club names Woman and Boss of the Year
The Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club has named their Woman and Boss of the Year at a reception Wednesday night at the Barking Lot. The Woman of the Year is Sheree Jones who was totally taken off guard. “I am humbled, just humbled. I try to make a...
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
Kinmundy Haunted Woods and Cabins set for this and next weekend
The Kinmundy Log Cabin Village has once again been converted into the Haunted Woods and Cabins for the Halloween Season. The Haunted village will be open from seven to 11 this Friday and Saturday evening and next Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10. Proceeds from the event go to help...
Lady Cats Fall To Marion On Senior Night, SC Moves To 25-7 With Win At Olney — Prep Volleyball
The Salem Lady Wildcats dropped their Senior Night home match with Marion in straight sets 19-25, 22-25 to fall to 9-15 on the season. The night began with the freshmen winning 21-6, 21-11 to improve to 10-5. The JV is 11-7 with their 3 set win (22-25, 25-20, 15-14). Salem returns to action on Thursday at Roxana. Salem honored seniors Kenadie Hancock as well a foreign exchange senior Alessia Rossi.
Lady Bobcats Fall To TTown
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats fell to 1-1 on the season dropping their first home game of the season last night to Teutopolis 42-17. The JV also were defeated 38-18. Salem will host Aviston Thursday night.
Indian Eagles Win Varsity Opener
The North Wamac/Irvington Indian Eagles won their first game of the season 73-23 over Ashley. Dameon Wooden finished with 24 and Azlynn Witthaus-Strait added 16 in the win. The JV also won 46-16. Cooper Teaff had 20 and Andrew Grawe 11.
